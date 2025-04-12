The United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

March 21 is the United Nations (UN) International day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination observed by the UN member countries since 1966.

The date holds significant historical importance, as it commemorates the tragic events that took place on March 21, 1960, in Sharpeville, South Africa. That day, police opened fire on peaceful demonstrators protesting the Pass laws, killing 69 people and injuring 180. These laws required non-white people to carry documents authorizing their presence in certain areas, serving as a key tool in enforcing racial segregation under the apartheid regime.

In 1966, the UN adopted the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which provided a global framework for combating racial discrimination and promoting equality. While apartheid persisted into the early 1990s, it was eventually dismantled, leading to a new era of hope and reform.

In Canada, documents such as the BC Human Rights code (1973), Human Rights Act (1977) and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom (1982) have been made to protect individuals from discrimination based on grounds such as age, colour, disability, gender identity, marital status, race, sex, and sexual orientation.

Patsy recalled her leadership in the early 1980s when she, alongside others in labor unions, professional organizations, and non-governmental groups, formed the Solidarity Coalition. The group’s mission was to unite community advocates to challenge discriminatory policies, particularly those related to the “restraint” budget and bills in British Columbia, such as the dismissal of the Human Rights Commission.

Today, the province’s human rights advocacy continues with leaders like Kasari Govender, who was appointed as the BC Human Rights Commissioner in 2019. Govender’s role involves addressing the root causes of inequality, discrimination, and injustice in BC, focusing on education, research, advocacy, inquiry, and monitoring.

Although progress has been made, we must continually examine the assumptions underlying major social issues and adjust our strategies to address them effectively. As individuals, we can challenge stereotypes and biases, educating ourselves about the history and current forms of racial discrimination. One practical way to combat discrimination is by intervening safely when we witness harassment or injustice. A helpful resource for such intervention is I’ve Got Your Back: The Indispensable Guide to Stopping Harassment When You See It by Jorge Arteaga and Emily May.

Patsy ended her presentation with a Brazilian proverb which emphasizes that shared dreams and collective action are essential to transform aspirations into tangible outcomes … “When we dream alone, it is only a dream. When we dream together, it is the beginning of reality.”