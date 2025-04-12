Thursday, April 24, 2025
The Notary Corner: Five Reasons You Should Have a Will

BC Notaries shared five reasons people under 50 should create a legal Will. 

1. Do you have dependent children?

A Will enables you to designate who would care for your dependent children if you die. That is particularly important for single parents or blended families where the law may not align with your wishes. If you don’t designate custody, the decision may be made by a stranger through the Court system.

 

2. Are you a homeowner?

If you share ownership of your home with a partner or others, it’s important to understand how you own property. There are various ways shared ownership can be structured; that structure impacts what happens to the ownership of your home if you die. Your local Notary can do a title search for you and discuss the various options available to ensure your wishes are possible and your Will is clear.

 

3. Are you separated, divorced, or living in a common law relationship?

Creating a Will and ensuring all your documents are up to date are very important for the many people whose relationship status has changed. It will ensure that your assets are divided or assigned as you currently wish them to be.

 

4. Do you have pets?

For many British Columbians, pets are family. Many people want to ensure their pets will continue to be cared for as they as they are now, even or especially if something were to happen to the pet owner. A Will can designate those provisions.

 

5. Do you want more peace of mind?

Life is stressful enough. Creating a Will gives you and your family peace of mind that your assets will go to those you love and your wishes will be followed. For most people, creating a Will takes only 1 or 2 or 3 short visits with your Notary and gives you confidence in the future for you and your family.

 

A Canadian Certified Immigration Consultant, Certified Senior Advisor and a Notary Public in the City of Burnaby, Editha Corrales Nelson’s preferred areas of practice are Powers of Attorney, Wills Preparation, International Legal Documents, Name Changes, Affidavits, Letters of Invitation, Statutory Declarations, Drafting of Business Contracts and other notarial services. For an appointment, please call: 604-777-2757.

The following should not be construed as providing legal advice and information in this column is intended only as a general guide and should not be applied to specific circumstances without further consultation. For more information on the subject, contact Editha Corrales Nelson at 604-777-2757.

