Monday, April 28, 2025
Team Philippines wins 4 bronzes in table tennis tourney

By Admin V
The Philippine team at the 2025 Southeast Asian Regional Youth Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Handout photo

MANILA — Filipino table tennis players brought home four bronze medals from the 2025 Southeast Asian Regional Youth Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Kheith Rhynne Cruz nabbed two of the bronzes in the U19 women’s singles and U19 women’s doubles with Zachi Mhiel Chua.

The U15 girls team of Lexie Marcela, Myzette Torrez, Olympia Ducanes, and Louise Manay, and the U15 boys team of Khevin Khieth Cruz, Zion Cabalu, Joshua Miguel Bañas, and Rald Tanghal also took the other two bronzes for Team Philippines.

The coaches of the squad are Annabelle Comendador, Karen Jaleco, Gladz Gladz, Val Stephen Jaca, Cyrus Tolentino, and Seth Mercado.

The Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. hailed another notable performance from the youth team that was also made possible through the support of the Philippine Sports Commission.

“The future is bright for our national team as it is now reaping the fruits of the PTTF’s grassroots program. We look forward to competing in more competitions that will further develop our young players,” said PTTF president Ting Ledesma, who also thanked the parents who made the trip to Jakarta.

“As we continue to capture medals at the youth level, the PTTF will do its best to maintain the momentum and bring more honor for the country in the years to come,” said secretary general Pong Ducanes.

“Congratulations to everyone involved. Awesome,” said PSC chairman Richard Bachmann in a brief message to the Philippine delegation shortly after the tournament.

The U15 girl team defeated Brunei and Laos to take the bronze, while the U15 boys squad won over Indonesia and Laos for a podium finish. (abs-cbn sports)

