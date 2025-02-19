Surrey Mayor cancels proposed contract to prioritize Canadian interests amid looming U.S. tariffs

Surrey, B.C. – Mayor Brenda Locke has announced the withdrawal of a Corporate Report set to be considered during Surrey City Council during the Regular Council Meeting tonight. The report included a proposed $740,000 contract for the manufacturing and delivery of eight mobile towable bleachers primarily sourced from a U.S. company. The decision comes amid growing concerns over potential U.S. tariffs that threaten the Canadian economy.

“In light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs, it is imperative that we act decisively to protect Canada’s interests,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Given the potentially devastating effects of these looming tariffs, I have decided to reevaluate our sourcing options for critical infrastructure improvements. This challenging situation underscores the need to prioritize Canadian jobs, bolster local businesses, and ensure the economic stability of our communities.”

“Currently, over 99 percent of the City of Surrey’s procurement has been with Canadian suppliers since 2020, while only 0.58 percent has been with U.S. companies. However, we recognize that we can and must do more. Surrey is committed to championing Canadian interests and standing firm in support of our nation,” Locke added.

Solicitation for this particular contract was posted on Dec. 6, 2024.

The City of Surrey is committed to transparency and fair competition, however the evolving trade environment necessitates a revaluation of our sourcing strategies to safeguard local jobs and support Canadian businesses. Staff are currently reviewing procurement practices and will consider all available options given the current threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.