State of the City: Mayor sets bold path forward with state-of-the-art facilities, a bold transportation plan, healthcare innovation and Surrey’s 2050 growth strategy

For immediate release: May 14, 2025

Surrey, B.C. – Today, Mayor Brenda Locke delivered her 2025 State of the City Address, highlighting Surrey’s remarkable growth, as well as the City’s ambitious plans and unwavering commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive community. With Surrey poised to be the first city in B.C. to reach a population of one million people, the Mayor celebrated the city’s evolution into a regional powerhouse, unveiled major initiatives, and outlined a bold course for Surrey’s future.

“Surrey’s future shines bright, driven by bold ideas and continuous progress,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Building on the resilient spirit of our community, we are investing in world-class facilities such as a 10,000-seat arena in City Centre, expanding our transportation and rapid transit network, leading innovation in healthcare and advancing a comprehensive Surrey 2050 growth strategy. As our city enters a new era, our vision is for a community where opportunity, diversity, and innovation flourish side by side—a city where everyone matters. Together, we are building a Surrey that is vibrant, inclusive, and ready to embrace the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Key Highlights of the 2025 State of the City Address included:

Construction of a new 10,000-seat arena : A new facility in City Centre will transform Surrey’s entertainment and recreation landscape. This arena will serve as a cornerstone for a new entertainment district, attracting major sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings. It will be a destination with mixed-use development including a hotel, conference facilities, retail, and restaurants. This project will create a lively, walkable downtown core, foster local economic growth, and become a hub where families and residents can enjoy world-class entertainment in the heart of Surrey. This is one of many projects planned throughout the city. Visit ca/capital projectsto learn about other Capital Projects in Surrey, such as the $310M Newton Community Centre.

Surrey 2050 Plan Launch: In response to regional plans that overlook Surrey's rapid growth, the City will develop its own Surrey 2050 strategy. This comprehensive growth plan will set targets for housing, employment, transit, green spaces, and community development, ensuring Surrey's aspirations are prioritized and integrated regionally.

Completion of the $132 million Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex, as well as the revitalization of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds and Town Centre.

Major Transportation Investments : Breaking ground this month on Surrey’s largest road project: the 72 Avenue east-west corridor, alongside the construction of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain and planned King George Bus Rapid Transit line.

: Breaking ground this month on Surrey’s largest road project: the 72 Avenue east-west corridor, alongside the construction of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain and planned King George Bus Rapid Transit line. Housing Acceleration : A record 6,297 new homes approved in 2024, announcement of the Gateway project that will bring 1,800 new housing units to the City’s downtown core, and new policies permitting secondary suites in townhouses near transit to boost family-friendly, affordable options.

: A record 6,297 new homes approved in 2024, announcement of the Gateway project that will bring 1,800 new housing units to the City’s downtown core, and new policies permitting secondary suites in townhouses near transit to boost family-friendly, affordable options. Fiscal Responsibility : A 2025 budget that holds the general property tax increase to 2.8 percent plus a 1 percent road levy – one of the lowest in the region – while adding 25 police officers, 20 firefighters and 10 by-law officers.

“We are proving that a city can grow fast and still stay affordable,” the Mayor added. “By negotiating $250 million from the Province for policing costs, prioritizing public safety, and keeping taxes low, we’re showing Surrey families that sound fiscal stewardship and visionary investment go hand in hand.”

Mayor Locke closed with a call for continued partnership and civility. “Surrey’s spirit is built on kindness, hard work and innovation,” she said. “Together we’re not just talking about the future—we’re building it.”

State of the City 2025

The Scale of Surrey’s Evolution: Where Potential Meets Progress

