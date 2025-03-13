Thursday, March 13, 2025
Spring Flowers of BC

The photo belongs to the author's album of spring flowers and events.

Burnaby, BC, 03 March 2025, 11:00 PM

(Spring unfurls like a lover’s gentle touch, painting the world in hues of renewal, where every bloom whispers secrets of rebirth and every breeze hums the song of new beginnings.)

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua

Cherry blossoms bloom,
Whispers of pink in the breeze,
Soft as lover’s breath.

Violet skies above,
Daffodils bow in the light,
A dance with the sun.

Crocus pierces earth,
A promise in pale yellow,
Lips of the morning.

Hummingbirds flutter,
Petals kiss the sky’s embrace,
Hearts race in the dawn.

Magnolia sings,
Its petals like hearts unfolding,
A secret of spring.

On the mountain's edge,
Lupins blush beneath tall pines,
Silent love grows wild.

Tulips in the rain,
Telling stories of spring's kiss,
Tears of joy, they weep.

Along the shoreline,
Forget-me-nots weave through grass,
An eternal vow.

In the quiet dusk,
Freesias scent the cool night air,
Love rests in the blooms.

Spring’s delicate grace,
In every petal, I see you,
A dream in soft hues. (MBB)
