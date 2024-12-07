Medina takes archery spotlight; gymnast Garcia reaps 5 gold

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan — Archer Mariano Matteo Medina of Pasig boosted his big dreams of making it to the big stage in the future by grabbing three gold medals at the RVM Sports Complex while gymnast Haylee Garcia reaped five golds in artistic gymnastics in Manila in the 2024 Batang Pinoy Championships.

Guided by former Olympian Paul Marton Dela Cruz, Medina dominated the boys 12-year-old recurve event by firing 334 on the first distance and 351 on the second for a double-round total of 685.

Medina, 12, said he always thought about his coach’s advice every time he competes — “No pain, no gain” — knowing that his mentor has a lot of experience.

Dela Cruz, one of the coaches of Pasig, said he was happy to share his knowledge to the young ones.

“I guide them based on my experience. Yung mga naranasan ko dati, napagdaanan ko na, so mas nagiging effective ako sa pagtuturo sa kanila,” the 2012 London Olympian said.

Over at the GAP gym in Intramuros, Manila on Monday, Nov. 26, Haylee Garcia reaped five gold medals in the senior division of women’s artistic gymnastics to become the most bemedalled athlete so far in this edition.

The Arizona-based Garcia, who represents Pasig, ruled the individual all-around (46.9 points), balance beam (11.85), floor exercise (12.6), uneven bars (10.9), and vault (11.775).

Muntinlupa’s Avielle Caballes, meanwhile, collected three golds in the HP3 class after reigning supreme in the floor exercise (8.07), balance beam (8.07), vault (9.15).

Back at the RVM swimming pool in Puerto Princesa, Albert Jose Amaro II of Naga City clinched his third gold medal in record-breaking fashion anew in the boys 16-17 50-meter freestyle.

Amaro, 17, timed 24.32 seconds to reset his own old meet record of 24.53sec established last year.

He also prevailed in the 100m butterfly in 57.89sec and eclipsed the 100m free meet record for the gold the other day.

Meanwhile, City of Lapu Lapu dominated arnis after reaping seven gold medals in the forms competition.

Winning in the traditional individual single weapon are Jayn Paller (cadet girls), Clarence Prado (junior A girls), Erica Hienza Inoc (junior B girls), Kent Carlo Icot (cadet boys), Charlz Danile Gulbe (junior A boys), and Dwayne Manaytay (junior B boys). Kurt Limbaga, for his part, won in the junior B boys non-traditional individual double weapon.

Mandaluyong City, meanwhile, lorded it over in Greco-Roman event in wrestling with five gold medals courtesy of Aeron De Jesus (GR Kids 3 53kg), Jhonrell Bacon (GR U15 41kg), Gregorio Amores (GR U15 68kg), Zyron Gatuslao (GR U17 45kg), Greg Anthony Amores (GR U17 80kg).

Aklan, for its part, flexed its might in pencak silat with golden victories in the artistic solo creative from Danica Rebanio (junior elite girls), Kent Berlandino (junior elite boys), Kevin Unilongo (junior novice boys), and Mary Jizmundo (junior novice girls).

City of Baguio, meanwhile, collected five gold medals in wushu taolu coming from Alessandra Maquilan (24 steps taijiquan female group A), Hazel Idorot (chanquan female group A), Aristede Idorot (nanquan male group B), Quentin Corpuz (changquan male group A), and Louise Ching (nangun female group B). (K. Satumbaga -Villar)