Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault finals of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Monday. Antonin Thuillier, AFP/file

EJ Obiena’s dream of a pole vault facility in PH is coming true

  • Aron Simpao
  • November 20, 2024
  • Sports
  • Page Views 2

    • MANILA, Philippines – Pole vault star EJ Obiena announced Monday that his dream of a pole vault facility in the Philippines is coming true.

    Obiena said in a social media post that the facility is located at the Marcos Stadium in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, and will be unveiled on November 22.

    “I am so happy to announce the dream now begins to become a reality. I am proud to announce our first new facility shall be commissioned with a ribbon cutting ceremony this coming November 22, at 4:00 p.m. at Marcos Stadium, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Luzon,” Obiena said.

    “My dream is, the Philippines being a global force in pole vault doesn’t end with me. It continues on for generations to follow. And I can help make this happen by raising money for new facilities in the provinces,” he also said.

    The 28-year-old ace said he himself will grace the ribbon-cutting event.

    “I shall fly in to kick start this event, the first of many new facilities I aim to build for our children and our future in the sport,” he said.

    A coaching clinic and pole vault seminar will be held after, aiming to “create a sustainable program for the region,” the 2024 Paris Olympian said. (K. Caakbay, abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Entrepreneur and ex-jungolf ace Brixton Aw rules Mabuhay Miles Elite golf

    Next Story

    Swimmer Hilario, thrower Dialino secure 3 golds in PH National Para Games

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 20 November 2024
      23 mins ago No comment

      Surrey Tree Lighting Festival welcomes Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Phil Wizard on Nov. 23 Canadian artist and athlete to host breakdance demonstration

      Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey is proud to announce that Canadian breakdancer and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Philip Kim, also known as Phil Wizard, will host a breakdance demonstration at the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. ...

    • Photo by the Canadian Armed Forces.
      14 November 2024
      6 days ago No comment

      How Filipinos contribute to Canada’s diverse military

      As one of the biggest racialized populations in Canada, Filipinos are helping build a diverse and inclusive society. Filipinos are found in almost every aspect of life in the country, including the military. In the lead-up to this year’s commemoration of Remembrance Day and Veterans’ Week, Statistics Canada on ...

    • 07 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos congratulates Trump

      President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has congratulated Donald Trump for winning the November 5, 2024 U.S. presidential election. “President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos ...

    • Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on October 27, 2024 in The Vatican.
      04 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

      MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has offered prayers for Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. At Sunday’s Angelus address at the Vatican, the 87-year-old pontiff reportedly mentioned praying for the victims of Kristine. “I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May ...

    • 04 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Duterte: no apology, no excuses for drug war

      Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024 offered no apologies or excuses for his actions as he faced a Senate investigation into his widely criticized bloody war on drugs for the first time. Before reading his prepared statement during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon subcommittee, ...