EJ Obiena’s dream of a pole vault facility in PH is coming true

MANILA, Philippines – Pole vault star EJ Obiena announced Monday that his dream of a pole vault facility in the Philippines is coming true.

Obiena said in a social media post that the facility is located at the Marcos Stadium in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, and will be unveiled on November 22.

“I am so happy to announce the dream now begins to become a reality. I am proud to announce our first new facility shall be commissioned with a ribbon cutting ceremony this coming November 22, at 4:00 p.m. at Marcos Stadium, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Luzon,” Obiena said.

“My dream is, the Philippines being a global force in pole vault doesn’t end with me. It continues on for generations to follow. And I can help make this happen by raising money for new facilities in the provinces,” he also said.

The 28-year-old ace said he himself will grace the ribbon-cutting event.

“I shall fly in to kick start this event, the first of many new facilities I aim to build for our children and our future in the sport,” he said.

A coaching clinic and pole vault seminar will be held after, aiming to “create a sustainable program for the region,” the 2024 Paris Olympian said. (K. Caakbay, abs-cbn)