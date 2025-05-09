Sports Hub: Chess: East (India) Versus West (United States)

This ideal Chess battle will be talk of the chess world should there be a battle royal that will take place between the United States Chess Team against the Indian Chess team.

The United States Chess Team is formidable starting at the top board, GM Hikaru Nakamura with an Elo rating of 2804 number 2 in the World Fide Rating, an American Citizen with Japanese parents, GM Fabiano Caruana with an Elo rating of 2776, an Italian now an American Citizen, number 5 in the world, GM Wesley So, a Filipino who is now carrying an American Flag, with an Elo Rating of 2751, number 11 in the World, GM Levon Aronian a former Armenian who was formerly married to a Filipina wood pusher, who is now an American passport holder, with an Elo rating of 2747, GM Lenier Dominguez Perez who is a country mate of the former World Champion Jose Raul Capablanca of Cuba, who now holds the Bald Eagle passport now with an Elo rating of 2747, who is number 19 in the world.

These GM Chess players alone can paddle the Chess Team USA to another Gold medal in the coming Chess Olympiad.

Not to mention American Chess Players like GM Hans Moke Niemann with an Elo rating of 2736, number 20 in the world, Awonder Liang, with an Elo rating of 2696, number 34 in the world, with GM Samuel Sevian with Elo rating 2694 number 37 in the World and GM Ray Robson with an Elo rating of 2692, number 41 in the World. They are excellent reserves.

Battling against the Rising Stars of India headed by no less that the 2024 FIDE World Champion Damaraju Gukesh, who at 18 years of age is the youngest ever to be World Chess Champion, with an Elo Rating of 2787, number 3 in the world.

Arjun Erigaisi with an Elo Rating of 2782 and number 4 in the World.

The youngster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa with an Elo rating of 2758, number 7 in the world.

The skyrocketing chess player from India, Chithambaram Aravindh with an Elo rating of 2749, at number 12 in the world, knocking at the top ten.

The old but reliable former FIDE World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand now, the Deputy of FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, with an active Elo rating of 2743 and number 15 in the world. GM V. Anand can be the captain of the Indian Team. GM Santosh Gurathi Vidit with an Elo rating 2720 who is number 26 in the World. The possible fighting 5 of India. Not to mention GM Pentalla Harikrishna, with an Elo rating of 2707 and number 29 in the world and Nihal Sarin with an Elo rating of 2693, number 38 in the world. They are capable of handling higher boards.

It will be a very exciting battle. Although the edge is to the Hindus, because of their dynamic young mind and vibrant capabilities, the Chess Team USA has the all the experience to offset the young blood of India.

Looking forward to the Clash of the Titans in the Chess world now a days.

Why can’t those giant corporation appropriate some amount of money to see this event come true.

The main trophy should be given to the Chess Federation where they belong and hand off to the players a mini replica of the trophy to be their souvenirs.

Since this Chess Players are Professionals, a generous amount of money should be offered to make this idea come to life.

By Romuel Alarcon