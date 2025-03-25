Snippets of Stories: Chasing the Canadian dream

It was October 2012, Roger B. sat quietly in the terminal at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, his five-year-old son asleep on his lap, and his wife Maria cradling their three-year-old daughter. The moment was bittersweet. Behind them lay a life of stability: a modest yet comfortable home in Manila, a respectable IT career with Metro Manila Development Authority, and his wife’s flourishing accounting position. Ahead lay uncertainty, but Roger couldn’t ignore the spark of hope that ignited within him each time he thought of the Canadian Dream.

The family’s early days in Vancouver, British Columbia, were a far cry from the security they left behind. The welcoming autumn chill quickly turned to biting winter, a harsh metaphor for their transition. Roger tirelessly submitted his resume, clinging to the promise of opportunities he had read about. When weeks turned into months without a single call back, he took the advice of a fellow immigrant: “Start somewhere, even if it’s small.” Soon, Roger found himself working as a cleaning staff at a local mall, scrubbing floors by night while squeezing in IT refresher courses during the day.

His wife, Maria, meanwhile, stayed home to care for their kids, quietly resenting the loss of her professional identity. Used to juggling balance sheets and payrolls, she now spent her days in an unending loop of household chores, walking their kids to school, and battling waves of self-doubt. “How did we end up here?”, she often wondered. Yet, she always made sure to smile when the children looked at her, knowing their little hearts depended on her strength.

By mid-2014, the family’s financial situation took a turn for the worse. They could no longer afford their modest apartment rental. Desperate to keep their family afloat, the couple made a bold decision: they would move into the basement of a retired Filipino couple’s home in Coquitlam. The space was cramped, and privacy was scarce, but it was affordable. The arrangement was far from ideal, but it gave them a lifeline.

Then, one evening, as Roger was returning home from work, he noticed a flyer at the community center advertising a mentorship program for immigrants in tech. With his family’s encouragement, Roger joined. It was there that he met Mike, a retired IT professional who saw Roger’s determination. “You remind me of myself,” Mike said. “Let’s get you where you need to be.”

Under Mike’s guidance, Roger enrolled in a part-time IT diploma program while juggling two jobs. His weekends were spent on endless projects and study sessions, but he found joy in small victories: his son’s laughter when he helped with homework, or Maria’s smile when he brought home takeout on rare evenings off. Maria, too, found ways to contribute. Maria began baking Filipino treats—pandesal, ensaymada, and leche flan—and selling them to their growing network of Filipino neighbors. The extra income partly funded Roger’s classes, though it often left Maria exhausted.

In 2016, Roger graduated and earned his diploma. With certifications, mentorship, and determination, he landed an apprenticeship at a telecommunications company. By 2018, he secured a full-time IT engineer role, a dream job that came with stability, benefits, and a profound sense of achievement. Maria, inspired by her husband’s resilience, obtained her Canadian accounting credentials, eventually returning to her profession. Their joint income and savings allowed them to move into their own townhouse in Port Moody.

Today, Roger and Maria look back on their journey not with regret but with gratitude. They often share their story with newcomers in their community, emphasizing the importance of courage, family support, and faith. "The Canadian Dream isn't just about where you end up," Roger often tells others. "It's about the person you become along the way."