Snippet of Stories: In the Wake of Tragedy: The Unbreakable Filipino Spirit

The tragic incident that occurred on April 27 in Vancouver, B.C. will surely be remembered as one of the darkest moments for the Filipino community in Canada. Breaking news quickly spread across social media and major news outlets, with headlines reading, “Speeding Car Plows Through Festival Crowd, 9 Dead and Multiple Injured.” It was a heartbreaking scene that unfolded during a celebration meant to honor unity, culture, and resilience.

That day, the Filipino community was joyfully celebrating “Lapu-Lapu Day,” an annual festival showcasing the strength and spirit of Filipinos. The event was filled with cultural shows, fun games, and an array of food trucks offering traditional Filipino dishes. The highlight of the evening was set to be a concert headlined by Apl.de.Ap of the world-renowned Black-Eyed Peas. It was meant to be a proud and joyful celebration, but it ended in an unimaginable tragedy.

At the time of the incident, we were in Greece for our vacation, chatting with friends about a karaoke gathering when someone broke the devastating news about the festival. Instantly, my heart dropped. I quickly exited the conversation and began texting my family, desperate to know if they were safe. The first few minutes were full of anxiety and fear, especially as I thought about my eldest son, his wife, and their young son, our beloved first grandson.

As news updates continued to pour in, the sense of fear and worry only grew stronger. Every post and every news report painted a picture of chaos and heartbreak. Thankfully, after several tense minutes, our son responded to say they were safe. They had attended the festival earlier in the day but had returned home before evening fell. The incident happened after 8:00 p.m., right after the concert had ended. Knowing they were safe brought overwhelming relief, but the sadness for those affected remained heavy in my heart.

This year’s Lapu-Lapu Festival marked only the second time the event was held, with the goal of strengthening bonds among Filipinos in Vancouver and across British Columbia. The festival was named after Lapu-Lapu, the brave tribal chieftain who resisted foreign colonization in 1521. The spirit of Lapu-Lapu — courage, resilience, and pride — was exactly what the festival was meant to celebrate, making the tragedy even more painful for all of us.

Despite this devastating event, the Filipino community will not be broken. If anything, this tragedy will draw Filipinos even closer together. We will be more determined to support one another, especially the less fortunate and newcomers to Canada. In the face of hardship, our natural spirit of hospitality, flexibility, and resilience will shine even brighter for the world to see.

In the days ahead, as healing begins, Filipinos in Vancouver and beyond will honor the memory of those lost by continuing the festival and strengthening the very values it represents. Together, we will show that while tragedy may wound us, it can never defeat the spirit of unity, compassion, and strength that lives within every Filipino heart. (Contact: [email protected])

By Joe Larano Jr.