Sinulog Celebration 2025 in St. Monica Parish: A Milestone and History-Maker

Batobalani sa Gugma. Sweet Magnet of my Love. Iman Dulce de mi Amor. The Gozos that echoes as devotees waive their hands during the song’s chorus is a momentous display of deep connection to Sr. Santo Niño de Cebu and expression of faith that devotees bring with them wherever parts of the world they may go. This strong devotion draws people together and St. Monica Parish in Richmond has witnessed this gathering of faith as it hosted its very first Sinulog Celebration on January 18, 2025. The event opened with a Eucharistic Celebration officiated by Rev. Fr. Mark Bautista at 5:00 PM and followed by a dinner-for-a-cause from 6:00 PM at the parish hall. It was an evening of dances and song offerings in worship and thanksgiving to the Holy Child. The event was a collaboration of St. Monica Parish and the Cebuano Society of Canada.

Dignitaries and over 300 parishioners, devotees and community members witnessed the amalgamation of faith, culture and arts with various presentations that included a solemn song in honor of Sr. Santo Niño performed by St. Monica Parish Choir, Cebuano pop song by the talented Ethan Mike Castro and a festival dance ritual by the Maskara dancers. The night’s highlight was a Sinulog Dance performed by members of the parish alongside with members of the Cebuano Association, who in similar intents, danced to the beat as an offering and in honor of Sr. Santo Niño. The showcase of talents was capped by a joyous dance “I Love Cebu” performed by the Cebuano Association.

The Cebuano Society of Canada is a non-profit association registered under the Society Law of British Columbia. It aims to foster camaraderie among Filipinos, particularly the Cebuanos while promoting Cebuano culture, arts, tourism, trade, investment and faith. Headed by its founder and President, Tony Ortega, this year’s Sinulog event is only the first of many celebrations that the association will organize jointly with the parish, not only as an expression of faith, but also as an endeavour of support. Last week’s event was remarkably successful. Proceeds of the dinner amounting to Eight Thousand One Hundred Thirty dollars and Sixty cents ($8,139.60) was donated to St. Monica Parish for its projects and activities.

The Cebuano Society has been more than grateful to private individuals, parishioners, sponsors and donors who were instrumental in the over-all success of the Sinulog celebration. The Society expresses its deep gratitude to Fr. Mark Bautista, Parish Priest of St. Monica Parish, the Catholic Women’s League (CWL), Knights of Columbus (K of C), Couples for Christ (CFC), Handmaids of the Lord, El Shadai, Bukas Loob sa Diyos (BLD), Jun Cotin and Ethan Mike Castro for the dance choreographies, Editha Malang of Circulo Pampanga and Pampanga’s Cuisine for the food catering, Agnes Umali of the Maskara group, Lina Vargas of the Diversity & Inclusion Support Group in BC, the line dancers, Jehnel Wong, Kristine and Zenia Rentuza for the event decorations; and Bebs Socorro Newland and Mylene Lim of PinayMortgage for hosting the night’s program.

Additionally, the Society expresses special thanks to the following sponsors, donors and individuals for their unwavering support:

Batobalani sa Gugma, its meaning resonates to the powerful love of Sr. Santo Niño de Cebu, just like a magnet, it draws together people into a beautiful community of faith. His love embraces a collective inspiration of many Filipino Catholics in different parts of the world. Such inspiration and depth of faith are the very reasons of the Association’s plan-project to send an entry to the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City, Philippines come January 2026. May Sr. Sto Niño continue to bless the Association under the leadership of Tony Ortega, Founder and President, in materializing this project.

Viva Pit Señor! Viva! Viva!