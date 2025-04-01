Senate honors Sofronio Vasquez for historic ‘The Voice US’ victory

The Senate on Monday honored Sofronio Vasquez for winning the American reality singing competition “The Voice,” making him the first Filipino and Asian to win in the show’s 26 seasons.

Vasquez was present at the Senate plenary session where Senator Joel Villanueva made a manifestation to congratulate the Misamis Oriental-born singer.

“As the primary author of Adopted Resolution No. 238, this Representation joins all members of the Senate in congratulating Mr. Vasquez for this historic and truly remarkable achievement,” the senator said. “Sofronio, your journey to winning The Voice has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Villanueva also said that Vasquez’s victory shows how talented Filipinos are.

Paulit-ulit mong napatunayan na sa bawat pagtatanghal, hindi po siya basta-basta umaawit – ibinubuhos po niya ang kanyang puso at sarili sa bawat kanta,” he said.

(Whenever he performs, he proves that he pours out his heart and soul in every song he sings.)

“Higit sa lahat, patunay ang iyong tagumpay na world class talaga ang Pinoy. Dahil sa’yo, mas tumaas pa ang respeto ng buong mundo sa mga OFWs at migranteng Pilipino.”

(Most importantly, your victory shows that Filipinos are world class. You elevated how people perceive OFWs and migrant Filipinos.)

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero duly noted the manifestation.

Vasquez, who was part of balladeer Michael Buble’s team, wowed the audience with his rendition of “Unstoppable” by Sia and “A Million Dreams” from the musical film “The Greatest Showman” during the show’s finale.

He recently paid a courtesy visit to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Vasquez first tried his luck in “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2019 where he finished as third runner-up. (V. A. Ferreras/BM, GMA Integrated News)