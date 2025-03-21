Sam Milby confirms split with Catriona Gray

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Sam Milby finally confirmed that he and Catriona Gray have broken up.

In his interview with ABS-CBN News, Sam was asked directly if they are still together. Rumors of their alleged breakup have persisted for almost a year.

“No,” Sam answered.

“Kami ni Cat, we’ve always been private about our relationship. We share certain things nu’ng na-engaged kami, but in terms of the details, and buhay namin, we haven’t really shared,” he added.

Sam also commented on Catriona’s trending video wherein she got emotional while watching TJ Monterde perform in his concert. Sam is a few seats away from Catriona.

“If you wanna ask her what she was feeling, I can’t speak for her. I know that we’re okay, kahit after nu’ng concert I said, I’ll go to the backstage. ‘Cause we’re okay,” he said.

Sam and Catriona admitted their relationship in 2020. They got engaged in 2023.

Sam said he is now focus on work and just growing.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate also denied that Moira dela Torre was a third party of their relationship.

“There was never a third party sa amin ni Cat. That needs to be cleared. There is no truth to it at all,” Sam said.

“It makes me sad. May babala ako sa mga tao. Please mag-ingat kayo sa mga nakikita n’yo sa online. If there’s no evidence, ‘wag niyong paniwalaan ‘yung nakikita n’yo because in this incident, there’s absolutely no truth to it at all,” he added. (J.M. Severo/ Philstar)