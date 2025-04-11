Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Rain or Shine, Lita Cabal and Volunteers Press Forward in Vancouver East with Support from Hon. MP Blake Richards

VANCOUVER, BC — On Sunday, April 6th, under steady rain and unwavering determination, Lita Cabal and her dedicated team of Filipino-Canadian volunteers braved the weather to connect with residents of Vancouver East as part of her ongoing campaign. The day marked a significant milestone as the Honorable MP Blake Richards, Member of Parliament for Airdrie–Cochrane, Alberta, and Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs, joined the grassroots effort.

Despite the downpour, spirits were high as the team knocked on doors, shared conversations with locals, and continued to build momentum behind Lita Cabal’s campaign as the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for Vancouver East. The commitment shown by the volunteers was a testament to the passion and unity driving this movement forward.

“It was truly an honour to walk alongside such hardworking and passionate individuals,” said MP Richards. “Lita’s campaign is not just about politics—it’s about people, community, and a deep love for Canada. Her leadership and the dedication of her volunteers are inspiring.”

Lita Cabal expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the support: “Rain may have soaked our clothes, but it couldn’t dampen our spirits. I’m incredibly grateful for our amazing volunteers and honored by MP Blake Richards’ presence and encouragement. Together, we’re showing what it means to serve the people with heart and commitment.”

The campaign team is also grateful to In and Out Donair Restaurant, located in Nanaimo St Vancouver, for graciously opening their doors and providing a welcoming space for the team to gather. Their support and hospitality, especially within Lita Cabal’s own Vancouver East riding, is a meaningful gesture of community solidarity and generosity.

As the campaign for Vancouver East continues to gain traction, Lita and her team remain steadfast in their goal—to bring a strong, principled voice to Parliament that represents the needs, dreams, and values of the community.

Get Involved:
If you would like to be part of Lita Cabal’s campaign team—whether it’s through volunteering, door knocking, or helping in other ways—please reach out to her Campaign Team at (604) 260-8762 or email [email protected].

