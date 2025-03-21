PuSh Festival: Vancouver’s Premier Performing Arts Event

(2025 February 17). Vancouver, CA—The PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is one of Vancouver’s most celebrated cultural events because it highlights uniqueness and diversity. It showcases thought-provoking performances from around the world and has become a cornerstone of Vancouver’s arts scene. The festival’s reputation for pushing the boundaries of creativity has made it a vital platform for new ideas, fostering collaborations and building an international network of artistic professionals.

Founders and Vision

The PuSh Festival was founded by Norman Armour and Katrina Dunn, two seasoned figures in the performing arts community of Canada. Their vision was to create a platform to unite artists and audiences from across Canada and beyond, nurturing a dynamic exchange of ideas and experiences. Since its inception, the festival has remained dedicated to presenting innovative and experimental works that challenge traditional forms and genres. Through its carefully curated programming, PuSh has cultivated a reputation for providing Vancouver’s arts scene with fresh, groundbreaking performances that often blur the lines between theatre, dance, music, and multimedia art.

Principles of Operation

PuSh operates with a set of core values that guide its programming and organizational practices. The festival prioritizes artistic excellence, seeking to present culturally urgent and technically innovative works.

One of PuSh’ key principles is its unwavering commitment to social justice. The festival provides a platform for marginalized voices and challenges societal norms through art. It also emphasizes innovation, supporting artistic experimentation and creative risk-taking.

Another cornerstone of the PuSh Festival is its focus on accessibility and community engagement. By offering discounted tickets and initiatives like the Youth Program, PuSh ensures that the festival remains inclusive, encouraging diverse audiences to participate in and enjoy the arts. Furthermore, the festival adopts a culture of care and reciprocity, building sustainable relationships with local and international artists, collaborators, and audiences. This holistic approach to community and artistry ensures that PuSh remains an event and a thriving cultural movement in Vancouver.

2025 Collaborators and Partners

The 2025 PuSh Festival is set to continue its tradition of collaboration with a broad spectrum of local, national, and international partners. Key collaborations for the upcoming festival include partnerships with organizations such as the Playwrights Theatre Centre and Festival TransAmériques. These partnerships provide invaluable support for local artists, offering free consultations and guidance to help develop new works and enhance the local arts community (PuSh Festival, 2025b).

The festival also strengthens its commitment to community engagement through the Elevate Program, a collaboration with Solid State Community Industries. This program mentors young, racialized artists in Surrey, BC, offering them opportunities for career development and mentorship in the performing arts. By nurturing the talents of youth from diverse backgrounds, PuSh is helping to create a more inclusive and representative arts scene (PuSh Festival, 2025b).

PuSh also continues its long-standing relationships with local partners such as Théâtre la Seizième, The Cultch, the plastic orchid factory, and New Works Dance, as well as academic institutions like Simon Fraser University. These alliances not only supplement the festival’s programming but also strengthen the cultural ties within Vancouver’s vivacious arts community. International partners, including organizations from the UK, bring fresh perspectives and help establish the festival as a key player in the global arts scene (BroadwayWorld, 2024).

2025 Projects and Initiatives

The 2025 festival promises to be a dynamic and all-encompassing celebration of performing arts. One of the key highlights will be the PuSh in Development program, which supports the creation of new works by established and mid-career artists. This initiative plays a critical role in the evolution of the Canadian and international performing arts scenes by providing artists with the resources and support needed to bring innovative ideas to fruition (PuSh Festival, 2025a).

The PuSh Industry & Assembly, set to take place from January 28 to February 2, 2025, will gather over 200 arts professionals, including international presenters, curators, and artists. This event fosters collaboration and networking, allowing industry professionals to engage in discussions, attend performances, and explore new opportunities for inventive partnerships (PuSh Festival, 2025a).

Another exciting aspect of the festival is Club PuSh, which brings late-night performances to venues across Vancouver. This festival extension offers a lively and informal space for artists to showcase their work and for audiences to engage with the performing arts in an untraditional setting (BroadwayWorld, 2024).

In addition, PuSh continues to prioritize youth involvement through its discounted tickets and mentorship programs, encouraging younger generations to actively engage with the arts. The festival’s accessibility initiatives ensure that all community members can experience the magic of live performance, regardless of financial or physical barriers. This commitment to the next generation of artists and audiences is a testament to the festival’s belief in the transformative power of the arts and its bright future.

Anjela Magpantay’s Involvement in the 2025 PuSh Festival

Anjela Magpantay is making significant contributions to the 2025 PuSh Festival, bringing her unique perspective and creativity. As the Interim Artistic Director of rice & beans theatre, Magpantay is involved in Lasa Ng Imperyo (A Taste of Empire), a thought-provoking performance featured in the festival. This work, deeply rooted in identity, culture, and migration themes, embodies the festival’s commitment to presenting challenging and relevant works (Createastir, 2025).

Additionally, Magpantay will perform in Walking at Night by Myself by Nancy Tam, which is part of the SEEING DOUBLE program. This program pays homage to late-night double features, combining performance and multimedia art to encourage audiences to explore new dimensions of the artistic experience. Through her involvement in these projects, Magpantay remains a key figure in the festival’s dynamic and diverse program design, helping shape PuSh’ ongoing cultural conversations (PuSh Festival, 2025a).

The Future is Bright

PuSh Festival remains vital in Vancouver’s arts community, providing a platform for bold, artistic expression and fostering an inclusive cultural environment. Through its partnerships, unique program curations, and commitment to accessibility and innovation, the festival has become one of Canada’s premier performing arts events. The 2025 edition promises to build on this legacy, offering new opportunities for artists, collaborators, and audiences to unite and celebrate the power of the performing arts.

