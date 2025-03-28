Pope concelebrates Mass, continues therapy at Santa Marta

Pope Francis’ convalescence continues at his residence of Casa Santa Marta with his continued treatment, mobility and respiratory-related physiotherapy, especially for voice recovery, personal prayer, and concelebrating Mass in the residence’s chapel.

These were among the updates the Holy See Press Office provided to accredited journalists regarding the Pope’s health after he was discharged on Sunday, 23 March, following 38 days of hospitalization in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital due to bilateral pneumonia.

After greeting 3,000 people from a balcony at the hospital and briefly stopping at Rome’s Marian Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, Pope Francis returned to his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, where he began his period of recovery and rest.

The Pope’s period of convalescence and rest at his residence should be about “two months,” maintained Doctor Sergio Alfieri, the doctor overseeing the Pope’s hospitalization at Gemelli, and Dr. Luigi Carbone, his personal physician, at Saturday evening’s press conference at Gemelli Hospital.

Treatment, physical therapy, and oxygen administration

“The Pope,” the Holy See Press Office noted on Tuesday, “is following the convalescence plan as described by the doctors on Saturday.”

At the time, Doctors Alfieri and Carbone stated that the Holy Father must continue pharmacological treatment “for a long time, administered orally,” while undergoing full-time mobility and respiratory-related physiotherapy, continuing as he had done daily at the Gemelli.

The physicians also advised him to avoid meetings, whether individual or group, and to receive 24-hour medical assistance to provide for his needs, including oxygen therapy, and to address any possible emergencies. This care is being provided by the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of Vatican City and a medical team is always present with the Pope.

he Holy Father continues to receive oxygen therapy under the same conditions as during his hospitalization—high-flow oxygen through nasal cannulas at night, with a gradual reduction of oxygen therapy during the day.

Mass and work activities

As the Pope did at the hospital, where he had concelebrated Mass in the tenth-floor chapel, he now visits the chapel on the second floor of Santa Marta to concelebrate Mass.

Moreover, he continues with work activities, in accordance with the limited capacity previously mentioned. In fact, the Holy See Press Office’s noon bulletin announced the appointments of Archbishop Ignazio Ceffalia as Apostolic Nuncio to Belarus and Monsignor Francesco Ibba as Defender of the Bond at the Roman Rota Tribunal.

No precise details have been provided regarding the Pope’s schedule for the coming days, nor for future events such as the various Jubilee celebrations or Holy Week rites. As the doctors emphasized, his recovery is being closely monitored, and they are awaiting the “expected clinical improvements.”

The Holy See Press Office noted, “Some decisions are under consideration and will be made based on the improvements that occur in the coming week.”

Pope’s request to tell the truth

Pope Francis has insisted on being fully informed about his health from day one. “He asked us to tell him the truth, and he wanted the truth about his condition to be shared,” said Dr. Alfieri.

Regarding the written updates to press on the Pope’s condition, Dr. Alfieri stated that medical updates were conveyed to Pope Francis’ secretaries, who added further details before obtaining his approval.

“Nothing,” he said, “was ever altered or withheld. He has people around him who are like family, always by his side.” (Salvatore Cernuzio/ Vatican News)