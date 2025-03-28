Poem: We’re all Rainmakers by Surprise

(Burnaby, BC, 25 March 2025)

We're All Rainmakers by Surprise By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua We walk through days that pull and bend, Like winds that whisper tales unknown, And find ourselves with hearts to mend, In places we have not yet outgrown. The skies above may hide the sun, Still, we dream to touch the skies, For rain begins with just one drop, And hope is born from quiet sighs. We search for answers in the mist, A quiet faith, an aloof prayer, And though the clouds may seem to twist, The storms we bear are always fair. In moments small, we find our grace, In faces worn, in hands that heal, We do not need fame, we need the space, To trust that what we feel is real. So when the clouds roll in with might, Don't fear the thunder, welcome the rain, For in our hearts, we hold the light, And through our tears, we break the chains. We are rainmakers by fate's design, Not by the storms, but how we rise, In every drop, a truth divine— We heal, we grow, and we touch the skies.

(MBB)