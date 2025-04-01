Tuesday, April 1, 2025
spot_img
HomeFeaturedPoem: How To ***k Up with the Kind Stubborn

Poem: How To ***k Up with the Kind Stubborn

Admin V
By Admin V
0
7
Microsoft Photos. (2025, January 21).

Burnaby, BC, 20 January 2025, 4:00 AM

How To ***k Up with the Kind Stubborn
By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua

First, try not to listen when they speak,
Their gentle ways will make you feel weak.
Ignore their needs, just do your own,
And leave them to sulk, abandoned and alone.

Avoid eye contact when they plead,
Pretend you're busy with something you don't need.
Give them a shrug, toss a careless grin,
Watch as they bite their lip, holding it in.

Forget their birthdays, pretend it's all fine,
Gift cards are great—no need to align.
A quick "Oops!" won't help, but why should it?
They'll love you, but they'll still throw a fit.

Ask for help when you know they're drained,
Whine about your problems, go unrestrained.
When they say "No," push harder, ask again,
Their patience will crack—but you'll never win.

Bore them with endless, aimless chatter,
Tell them your issues, and how they matter.
Don't give them space to breathe or think,
Smile, they go, through gritted teeth.

Make them wait while you're out with friends,
Then complain that you need their time again.
They'll always come running, though they may sigh,
But you'll be the reason they question "why?"

Treat their kindness like it's some free pass,
Do what you want, be the "fun" brass.
But when the tables turn, don't be surprised,
That "stubborn" kindness doesn't come compromised.

Lastly, remember, they'll always forgive,
But don't push too far, or they might just leave.
With the quiet strength to finally say,
"You're on your own, have a ****ing nice day."

(MBB)

Previous article
MMFF 2024 Sensation Espantaho: A Top-Grossing Film Featuring Award-Winning Performances and a Gripping Family Drama in US & CANADA Theaters
Next article
Press Night of Miss Universe Philippines Canada 2025 Pageant Showcases Intelligence, Grace, Talent
Admin V
Admin V
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Philippine Asian News today is the most widely distributed PH Newspaper in the Greater Vancouver Area

FOLLOW US

© Philippine Asian News Today | Created with ❤ by Joel Castro