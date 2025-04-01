Burnaby, BC, 20 January 2025, 4:00 AM

How To ***k Up with the Kind Stubborn By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua First, try not to listen when they speak, Their gentle ways will make you feel weak. Ignore their needs, just do your own, And leave them to sulk, abandoned and alone. Avoid eye contact when they plead, Pretend you're busy with something you don't need. Give them a shrug, toss a careless grin, Watch as they bite their lip, holding it in. Forget their birthdays, pretend it's all fine, Gift cards are great—no need to align. A quick "Oops!" won't help, but why should it? They'll love you, but they'll still throw a fit. Ask for help when you know they're drained, Whine about your problems, go unrestrained. When they say "No," push harder, ask again, Their patience will crack—but you'll never win. Bore them with endless, aimless chatter, Tell them your issues, and how they matter. Don't give them space to breathe or think, Smile, they go, through gritted teeth. Make them wait while you're out with friends, Then complain that you need their time again. They'll always come running, though they may sigh, But you'll be the reason they question "why?" Treat their kindness like it's some free pass, Do what you want, be the "fun" brass. But when the tables turn, don't be surprised, That "stubborn" kindness doesn't come compromised. Lastly, remember, they'll always forgive, But don't push too far, or they might just leave. With the quiet strength to finally say, "You're on your own, have a ****ing nice day."

(MBB)