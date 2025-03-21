Saturday, March 22, 2025
Entertainment

Poem: Café-O-Brede

Burnaby, BC, 17 February 2025, 11:00 PM

(Here’s a 10-stanza haiku about my coffee situation in Canada. Enjoy!)

1
Morning’s cold silence,
A cup of warmth calls to me—
But only his brew.

2
My hands long for beans,
Ground and steeped in memories,
I cannot now stir.

3
Caffeine whispers soft,
But my heart, caught in the rush,
Needs him to wake up.

4
A sleepy grunt shared,
He stirs, grumbles, still makes it—
His love, coffee strong.

5
No more brewing for me,
That art was once mine to claim—
But his touch is best.

6
Busy, late for work—
I tap on his sleepy side,
Just one brew, please, dear.

7
He grumbles a bit,
A yawn, then the smell of love—
The best blend, hands down.

8
I watch him with care,
Pouring, stirring with soft pride—
I’m lucky to sip.

9
If only he knew this:
His sleepy brew is heaven,
No better coffee.

10
With a French flourish,
I sip and say, “Café au lait,”

No “café-o-brede.”

(MBB)

