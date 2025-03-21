Poem: Café-O-Brede

Burnaby, BC, 17 February 2025, 11:00 PM

(Here’s a 10-stanza haiku about my coffee situation in Canada. Enjoy!)

1 Morning’s cold silence, A cup of warmth calls to me— But only his brew. 2 My hands long for beans, Ground and steeped in memories, I cannot now stir. 3 Caffeine whispers soft, But my heart, caught in the rush, Needs him to wake up. 4 A sleepy grunt shared, He stirs, grumbles, still makes it— His love, coffee strong. 5 No more brewing for me, That art was once mine to claim— But his touch is best. 6 Busy, late for work— I tap on his sleepy side, Just one brew, please, dear. 7 He grumbles a bit, A yawn, then the smell of love— The best blend, hands down. 8 I watch him with care, Pouring, stirring with soft pride— I’m lucky to sip. 9 If only he knew this: His sleepy brew is heaven, No better coffee. 10 With a French flourish, I sip and say, “Café au lait,” No “café-o-brede.”

(MBB)