    • Name: Princess Ashlee Rigor

    Birthday: October 16

    Present City: Vancouver BC Vancouver

    About Myself: I love music and writing my own songs. I also love to spend time with my friends and family. And I go out a lot and spend too much money. I’m very shy, but once you get to know me, I love to be goofy and have fun and be myself.

    Dream job: Would involve working in the music industry. I don’t know what I would do but music brings me happiness. But before I started music, I’ve always wanted to be a psychiatrist or a therapist because I love to listen to people and give advice.

    Something about myself: I like to put others before myself. I care so much for my friends and family and seeing them happy makes me happy. Another thing about myself is I can play a lot of different instruments.

    Role model: My mom because she is one of the strongest and bravest woman I know. She did so much on her own to get to where she is now and I love her independence. She will always stand her ground and defend others around her as well. I look up to her every day of my life and learn from her.

    Favourite actors: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart just because they are one of the funniest duos.

    Favourite vocalists: Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, and the boyband One Direction.

    Favourite quote: the bible verse: Psalm 121:7-8 princess._.rigorr

     

