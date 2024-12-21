  • Obituary
  • Page Views 4

    • A provincial state memorial service for former premier John Horgan will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the Q Centre in Colwood.
    John Horgan served as the 36th premier of British Columbia from July 2017 to November 2022. He was first elected as member of the Legislative Assembly in 2005, representing the riding of Malahat-Juan de Fuca from 2005 to 2009. From 2009 to 2017, he represented the constituency of Juan de Fuca, and from 2017 to 2023, he represented Langford-Juan de Fuca. He was Canada’s ambassador to Germany from December 2023 until his passing on Nov. 12, 2024.
    The provincial state memorial service is open to the public. However, admission tickets are required. Tickets, limited to two per person, can be obtained here: https://tickets.victoriashamrocks.com/
    Tickets will not be available at the door. For individuals who do not have access to the internet, contact the Office of Protocol at 250 387-1616 for assistance in acquiring tickets.
    Public entry will be through the main lobby entrance. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. (Pacific time) on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
    Aim to arrive at 11:30 a.m. All guests must be seated by 12:45 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. and is expected to end at approximately 2:30 p.m.
    Parking near the Q Centre is limited. Attendees are encouraged to use public transit or park by the library and walk to the arena.
    The ceremony will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/live/TDdSwnZ-p_0
    In lieu of flowers, at the request of the family, consider making a donation to the Goldstream Food Bank: https://goldstreamfoodbank.org
    Or to a food bank of your choice: https://www.foodbanksbc.com/find-a-food-bank
    A book of condolences is available online and will remain available to sign until Monday, Dec. 16, 2024:
    https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/office-of-the-premier/intergovernmental-relations-secretariat/protocol/in-memoriam

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Aegis’ Mercy Sunot passes away

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • I'm hoping you can let me share the spotlight with Pareng Rey in this story about the "75 Faces of Migration". I'm sending here a photo of mine and for caption, just use my name: Carlito Pablo.
      17 December 2024
      4 days ago No comment

      PNT’s Rey Fortaleza and Carlito Pablo honoured in 75 Faces of Migration

      The “75 Faces of Migration” tells inspiring stories of Filipinos in Canada and their remarkable journey. The initiative is a joint undertaking by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines and the Philippine Embassy in Canada. The storytelling project is one of the highlights of the celebration in 2024 ...

    • 12 December 2024
      1 week ago No comment

      PNT’s Rey Fortaleza and Carlito Pablo honoured in 75 Faces of Migration

      The “75 Faces of Migration” tells inspiring stories of Filipinos in Canada and their remarkable journey. The initiative is a joint undertaking by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines and the Philippine Embassy in Canada. The storytelling project is one of the highlights of the celebration in 2024 ...

    • One in five immigrants will decide to leave Canada within 25 years. Photo by nappy on pexels.com.
      11 December 2024
      1 week ago No comment

      Onward migration: newcomers giving up on Canada

      Canada remains one of the most preferred destinations for immigrants. However, the country is struggling to keep newcomers. A new report reveals a rise in the number of immigrants leaving for other countries, a phenomenon known as “onward migration”. One in five immigrants who come to Canada will decide ...

    • 05 December 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      “Dear Heart” Reunion Concert: Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion Rekindle a Timeless Romance on Stage

      After a productive meeting with Canada’s Minister of Trade, Mary Ng, Rey Fort Media ended the evening with a nostalgic and heartwarming reunion concert featuring the love team of former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion. Filipino cinema and music fans were treated to an unforgettable evening on November ...

    • 28 November 2024
      3 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos-Duterte feud spirals

      The ongoing conflict between the camps of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte now appears to be a fight to the bitter end. The escalating tensions may leave Marcos with no choice but to strike a decisive blow against the Duterte clique, which includes the vice-president’s ...