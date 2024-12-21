  • Health News
    • Surrey, B.C. – Surrey Fire Services wants to remind everyone about the fire hazards that have the potential to cause home fires during the holiday season. A little caution goes a long way. Here are some safety tips on how to keep your home safe during the holidays and beyond.

    Trees/Decorative Lights: Trees and decorative lights can catch fire quickly. Real trees can dry out, making them highly flammable. Artificial trees, particularly those with built-in wiring, can overheat and cause electrical fires, especially if lights are old and damaged.
    Safety Tips:
    • Water trees daily and keep them away from heat sources like fireplaces and heaters.
    • Don’t overload outlets or extension cords and inspect lights for damage before use.

    Candles: Candles can be a fire hazard if left unattended or placed close to flammable objects.
    Safety Tips:
    • Keep candles out of reach of children and pets, never leave them unattended, and extinguish them when leaving the room or before going to bed.
    • Place candles on stable, non-flammable surfaces away from curtains and decorations.

    Cooking and Baking: Preparing holiday meals often includes increased use of stovetops, ovens, and kitchen appliances, which can lead to kitchen fires if not carefully managed.
    Safety Tips:
    • Never leave cooking unattended, even for a minute! Use timers as reminders to check your dishes when they’re done.
    • Keep flammable items, like dish towels and oven mitts, away from heat sources.

    Smoke Alarm Reminder: A working smoke alarm is one of the easiest, most cost-effective ways to protect your family in the event of a house fire. INSTALL smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area, TEST smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button and REPLACE all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or stop responding when tested.

    Keep an Accessible Fire Extinguisher: Have a fire extinguisher near areas with open flames, such as the kitchen or fireplace, and check it regularly.

    For more information about Surrey’s HomeSafe Inspection programs, visit surrey.ca/HomeSafe.

     

