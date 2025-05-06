Pioneering Physicians in British Columbia (BC) National Physicians’ Day

Every May 1st, Canada observes National Physicians’ Day, a time to express heartfelt gratitude to the physicians who tirelessly, and who play an instrumental role in our health and well-being. The date of May 1st was selected because in 1831, it was the birthdate of Dr. Emily Stowe, Canada’s first female physician, who was also a pioneer of the women’s rights movement. This article highlights contributions of five doctors who have made significant contributions as physicians.

Dr. Kozo Shimotakahara (1884 – 1951) became the first fully-licensed Nikkei Canadian physician in 1915. In 1916 he opened his clinic in Japan Town, Vancouver. He worked with other Japanese Canadian health professionals and the Vancouver Health Department, to lead culturally sensitive Tuberculosis (TB) clinics and education campaigns, resulting in the reduction of TB transmission by almost half.

He was known both for his medical expertise and his generosity, e.g., securing an X-ray machine for St. Joseph’s Hospital to improve TB diagnosis in 1935 and waiving over $150,000 in medical fees when Japanese Canadians were forced into internment during WWII. During the war, he continued to serve in Kaslo, an internment site, treating both Japanese and non-Japanese patients until his death in 1951.

Dr. Victoria Chung (1897-1966) was born and grew up in Victoria, BC in a time when Chinese Canadians faced systemic discrimination – including the Chinese head tax and exclusion from many professions. After graduating from Victoria High School and being denied entry to nursing school, she earned a scholarship to study medicine at the University of Toronto, becoming one of B.C.’s first female medical students.

Despite her qualifications, she was barred from practicing in Canada due to her Chinese heritage. In 1923, the same year the Chinese Exclusion Act was passed, Dr. Chung moved to China, where she spent the rest of her life serving as a physician and making a lasting impact abroad.

Dr. Madeline Chung (1925 – 2021) was the first female obstetrician-gynaecologist in BC and for many years the only Chinese-speaking one. As one of the few female physicians, she faced many inequitable barriers. She also experienced much racism. Her practice included a deep commitment to culturally appropriate care. Patients who wished to have a female obstetrician would seek her out, especially Chinese and other immigrant women who could not speak English. She delivered 7,226 babies during her career at Vancouver General Hospital and the old Grace Hospital. These babies, including former PCHC-MoM Director Dr. Henry Yu, often refer to themselves as “Chung babies.” She retired as a clinical professor emeritus.

To hear Dr. Chung’s story in her own words, visit: https://mhso.ca/chinesecanadianwomen/en/database.php?c=43

Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill (1931 – 2023) was Canada’s first medical doctor of Indian descent and the first South Asian to graduate from the UBC’s medical school in 1957. After earning his degree, he established his medical practice in New Westminster, BC, where he served the community for over forty years.

Dr. Gill witnessed and experienced racial discrimination and human rights violations against South Asians and other immigrants of colour – an awareness that would influence both his medical practice and community involvement. He was an active member of the medical and cultural community and served on the executive teams of Royal Columbian, St. Mary’s, and Queen’s Park Hospitals. His dedication extended beyond medicine, as he also held leadership roles including Trustee of the BC Cancer Agency and Vice President of the Indian Culture Center.

Dr. Bonnie Henry (1965 – present) has been BC’s Provincial Health Officer since 2018. As such, she is BC’s most senior public health official. She plays a critical role in monitoring the health of British Columbians and implementing strategies for disease prevention, control, and health protection. She is widely recognized for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing efforts to address the province’s drug overdose emergency. Dr. Henry was the 2022 recipient of the UBC Medical Alumni Association Honorary Medical Alumni Award.

PCHC-MoM recognizes the resilience of physicians. We are thankful to these and all physicians who work tirelessly dedicating their lives to healing others.

By Pat Parungao