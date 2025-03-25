Philippine team departs for Asian Winter Games

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino flies to Harbin today to lead a 20-athlete delegation to the 9th Asian Winter Games.

“I believe our winter sport athletes can deliver, not in terms of medals, but in terms of the exposure and experience that’s needed as we also put weight on our thrust for the Winter Olympics,” said Tolentino yesterday.

The Harbin Games start with Friday’s opening ceremony at the Harbin International Convention Exhibition and Sports Center and will close on Feb.14.

Team Philippines is composed of Francis Ceccarelli and Tallulah Proulx in slalom of Alpine skiing, Laetaz Amihan Rabe in free ski slopestyle, big air and halfpipe of snowboarding, as well as short-track speed skater Peter Groseclose, figure skating pair of Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin and figure skaters Paolo Borromeo, Cathryn Limketkai and Sofia Frank.

Joining them are the men’s curling team of Benjo Delarmente, Alan Frei, Christian Haller, Enrico Pfister and Marc Pfister and the women’s squad of Anne Bonache, Kathleen Dubberstein, Leilani Dubberstein, Sheila Mariano and Jessica Pfister also of curling.

(Philstar)