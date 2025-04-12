Over 50 Participants Joined the 2025 Philippine Midterm Elections Voter’s Education Forum

Vancouver, B.C.- On Sunday, April 6, over 50 members of the Filipino-Canadian community gathered at the 411 Seniors Centre in Vancouver for the 2025 Philippine Midterm Elections Voter’s Education Forum. Hosted by MigranteBC, Mabuhay House Society, and Pinoy Pride Vancouver Society—with the support of the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver—this landmark event provided attendees with critical updates on the new overseas voting process and hands-on guidance for online voter enrollment and ballot submission.

Key Forum Highlights:

Latest Overseas Voting Procedures: Detailed walkthrough of COMELEC’s revamped internet voting platform for overseas Filipinos.

Expert Training: Special thanks to Vice Consulate General of the Philippines in Vancouver, Marco Harder, for his insightful, step-by-step tutorial on registering and navigating the new digital voting system for registered overseas voters.

Interactive Q&A Session: Participants had the opportunity to ask real-time questions and receive expert answers on voter registration deadlines, technical requirements, and ballot tracking.

“At Mabuhay House Society, we are committed to supporting our kababayans in British Columbia every step of the way,” said Lester de Guzman, Chair of Mabuhay House Society. “This forum reflects our ongoing pledge to equip Filipino Canadians who are registered overseas Filipino voters with the knowledge and resources they need to make their voices heard in the Philippines’ democratic process.”

“Exercising our right to vote from abroad not only strengthens our connection to the Philippines but also amplifies our collective impact on its future,” added Virgil Hilario, Chairperson of Pinoy Pride Vancouver Society. “I urge every registered overseas voter to complete their online registration and cast their ballot—because every vote counts.”

Jaela Villlegas of Migrante BC said Filipinos in Canada who can still vote should enroll for online voting to exercise their right. “Philippine elections still affect us and our families in the Philippines. So voting to elect the right officials is important,” Villegas said.

Participants left the forum empowered and ready to take action. For those who were unable to attend, comprehensive instructions and support materials are available online.

Learn more and complete your registration at https://info-ov.comelec.gov.ph