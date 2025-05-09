Nora, Gloria, Pilita, Gaita honored

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. yesterday recognized the contributions of entertainment icons Gloria Romero, Nora Aunor and Pilita Corales in promoting and shaping the country’s entertainment industry.

The President bestowed posthumously the Presidential Merit award on the three artists, along with internationally-renowned chef Margarita Fores, during a ceremony in Malacañang.

The Office of the Social Secretary said Marcos honored the “four extraordinary Filipinas whose artistry, talent and passion have profoundly shaped Philippine culture and heritage.”

It added that Romero is recognized as the Queen of Philippine Cinema and is known for her “grace and distinguished career spanning seven decades (that) left an indelible mark on the film industry,” while Aunor, who is known as the “Superstar” of the entertainment industry and a National Artist, is recognized for her unforgettable performances that gave voice to the dreams, struggles and triumphs of the Filipino people.

Corales, dubbed as “Asia’s Queen of Songs,” is known for her timeless music that bridged cultures and introduced the beauty of Filipino artistry to the world, while Fores, whose passion for Filipino cuisine brought the “(Philippine) flavors to global tables, celebrating the richness of our culture with every dish.”

The Presidential Medal of Merit is conferred upon an individual, Filipino or foreign, for their outstanding service, and for gaining prestige for the country in an international event, in the fields of literature, the sciences, the arts, entertainment and other civilian fields of endeavor that foster national pride and artistic excellence.

It is also awarded to individuals who are retiring cultural workers or artists, after serving the government in an official or advisory capacity, or a foreign artist who has promoted Philippine culture. (J. Montemayor/ Malaya)