MALACANANG yesterday said former President Rodrigo “Rody” Duterte should respect the Constitution and stop being “irresponsible” after he asked the military and the police to intervene to “protect the Constitution” amid what he said is a “fracture” in government.

The military dismissed Duterte’s call and said it remains united and loyal to the Constitution while the police said it will uphold the Charter and as it respects duly-constituted authorities.

Duterte, on Monday night, said there is “a fracture in government, and only the military can see the solution.” Reviving his allegations that President Marcos Jr is a drug addict, he also asked the Armed Forces and the PNP until when they would continue to follow an “addict president.” He emphasized he is not calling for a coup d’état.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, in a statement, said it was surprising that the former president would urge the Armed Forces to go against government.

“The former president should respect the Constitution, not disobey it. He should desist from being as irresponsible as he has become,” he said.

Bersamin also said Duterte’s statements were fueled by a selfish motive that seeks to overthrow the administration so his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, can become the chief executive.

“No motive is more selfish than calling for a sitting president to be overthrown so that your daughter can take over. And he will go to great and evil lengths, such as insulting our professional Armed Forces by asking them to betray their oath, for his plan to succeed,” he added.

Bersamin said the Dutertes should follow proper procedures and wait for the right time to be in power. He said a violent usurpation of power, whether through an assassination, riots, or uprising, is “unacceptable.”

The Vice President, said to be eyeing the presidency in 2028, and Marcos were running mates in the 2022 presidential elections. She is now under government investigation for her recent death threats against Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez. She is also facing a House probe for her alleged use of millions in intelligence and confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education which she headed until June this year when she resigned.

Amid this, Bersamin said, the Marcos government “will not shirk from its sworn duty to govern and manage the affairs of the Filipino nation according to the Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

“It will defend its legacy before the Filipino people only by lawful means. The state will act resolutely to go against all unlawful attempts and challenges,” he added.

The elder Duterte said the government should focus more on the current “hemorrhage’ suffered by the country,” following alleged estafa committed by the national government, instead of on issue involving his daughter.

He was referring to the transfer of “excess” funds of P89.9 billion of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the National Treasury.

He also reiterated his allegation that Marcos had been involved in illegal drugs use, and now added the name of Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr.

He did not present proof for his claims.

EDSA SHRINE GATHERING

The rector of the historic EDSA Shrine said there is a sudden surge in “shrine-goers” at the Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace, Our Lady of EDSA located in the corner of EDSA and Ortigas Avenue in Quezon City.

“As early as 6 a.m. today, Nov. 26, hundreds of people trooped to EDSA Shrine for reasons only known to them, and for some, unknown to them. They were warmly allowed inside the Shrine and they participated in the celebration of the 7 a.m. Mass,” EDSA Shrine rector Fr. Jerome Secillano said in a statement.

“After the Mass, they opted to stay inside and were again accommodated and not shooed away as alleged by some. They again attended the mass at 12:15 p.m. and we were glad that they filled up the pews, which do not normally happen on weekdays,” he added.

According to reports, the crowd gathered in the EDSA Shrine are supporters of Vice President Sara Duterte. Other reports said there will be an event to commemorate the birthday of the late senator Ninoy Aquino whose death during the administration of Marcos’ father sparked the “EDSA people power revolution.”

( J. Montemayor with W. Vigilia and G. Naval; Malaya)