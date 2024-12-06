  • News
  • Page Views 3

    • The past few years have been challenging. It feels like the price of everything has gone up. And while inflation is cooling and interest rates are dropping, we know that Canadians aren’t feeling that in their household budgets yet.

    Our government can’t set prices at the checkout, but we can give Canadians more money in their pocket – to help them afford the things they need and save for the things they want.

    Starting December 14, 2024, we’re giving a tax break to all Canadians. With a GST/HST exemption across the country, Canadians will be able to buy essentials like groceries, snacks, and kids clothing – all tax-free.

    This new tax break will apply to:

    • Prepared foods, including vegetable trays, pre-made meals and salads, and sandwiches.
    • Restaurant meals, whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery.
    • Snacks, including chips, candy, and granola bars.
    • Beer, wine, cider, and pre-mixed alcoholic beverages below 7 per cent ABV.
    • Children’s clothing and footwear, car seats, and diapers.
    • Children’s toys, such as board games, dolls, and video game consoles.
    • Books, print newspapers, and puzzles for all ages.
    • Christmas trees.

    This tax break is projected to last until February 15, 2025. By making essentially all food GST/HST free, this will deliver meaningful savings for Canadians, with real relief at the cash register.

    Working Canadians will also get some cash back, with a new Working Canadians Rebate. That means Canadians who worked in 2023 and earned up to $150,000 will see a $250 cheque in their bank account or mailbox, starting early spring 2025. With the Working Canadians Rebate, we are putting money directly into the pockets of the middle-class – those who have worked hard to beat inflation. This will give 18.7 million Canadians that extra help to buy what they need.

    We encourage Parliament and all parties to get this legislation passed quickly and unanimously so workers and working families get more money in their pocket.

    Families will be spending quality time together over the coming weeks. Some will light Christmas trees and buy gifts. Some will share a meal with family and friends. Some might just make hot chocolate, order some takeout, and stay in for a movie night. With today’s announcement, we’re making life a bit easier, so Canadians have more money in their pocket for the things they want. (PM Trudeau’s website; Jerica Gelle Mariano (she/her/elle) Manager, Outreach, Diversity, and Inclusion )

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Final update on human avian influenza case in B.C.

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 December 2024
      12 hours ago No comment

      “Dear Heart” Reunion Concert: Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion Rekindle a Timeless Romance on Stage

      After a productive meeting with Canada’s Minister of Trade, Mary Ng, Rey Fort Media ended the evening with a nostalgic and heartwarming reunion concert featuring the love team of former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion. Filipino cinema and music fans were treated to an unforgettable evening on November ...

    • 28 November 2024
      1 week ago No comment

      Marcos-Duterte feud spirals

      The ongoing conflict between the camps of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte now appears to be a fight to the bitter end. The escalating tensions may leave Marcos with no choice but to strike a decisive blow against the Duterte clique, which includes the vice-president’s ...

    • 20 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Surrey Tree Lighting Festival welcomes Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Phil Wizard on Nov. 23 Canadian artist and athlete to host breakdance demonstration

      Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey is proud to announce that Canadian breakdancer and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Philip Kim, also known as Phil Wizard, will host a breakdance demonstration at the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. ...

    • Photo by the Canadian Armed Forces.
      14 November 2024
      3 weeks ago No comment

      How Filipinos contribute to Canada’s diverse military

      As one of the biggest racialized populations in Canada, Filipinos are helping build a diverse and inclusive society. Filipinos are found in almost every aspect of life in the country, including the military. In the lead-up to this year’s commemoration of Remembrance Day and Veterans’ Week, Statistics Canada on ...

    • 07 November 2024
      4 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos congratulates Trump

      President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has congratulated Donald Trump for winning the November 5, 2024 U.S. presidential election. “President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos ...