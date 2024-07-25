Victoria Filipino Celebrates Filipino Heritage Month

Victoria festival marks Filipino Heritage Month

  • July 25, 2024
  • Local News
    • Victoria, June 10, 2024 – The Mabuhay Celebration, held on June 8 and 9, 2024, drew a lively crowd of over 5,000 participants and enthusiasts of Filipino culture. The two-day event, set under the clear blue skies of Victoria at Centennial Square, turned into a colorful festival celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of the Philippines. The Philippine Bayanihan Center organized the event and its recognized community groups, including the Victoria Filipino Canadian Association, Victoria Filipino Canadian Seniors Association, and Victoria Filipino Canadian Caregivers, Migrant Worker, and TFW’s Associations. Their collaboration ensured a diverse and inclusive celebration, highlighting the unity and strength of the Filipino community.

    Held in the heart of the city, the festival featured more than 40 vendors, offering a variety of Filipino cuisine, crafts, and products. From the mouth-watering aroma of freshly grilled street food to the intricate designs of handcrafted items, attendees were treated to an authentic taste of the Philippines. Throughout the event, a series of performances captivated the audience. Traditional dances, such as the Tinikling and Pandanggo sa Ilaw, were performed by local dance troupes, their graceful movements and vibrant costumes bringing the spirit of the Philippines to life. The musical performances, ranging from folk songs to contemporary Filipino pop, added to the festive atmosphere. Local bands and solo artists took the stage, enchanting the crowd with melodic renditions and high-energy performances.

    The success of this year’s Mabuhay Celebration emphasizes the growing interest and appreciation for Filipino culture in Victoria. The event provided a platform for the Filipino community to come together and celebrate their heritage and an opportunity for the broader public to learn about and enjoy Filipino traditions. The sense of community and pride was palpable as the sun set on the final day of the Mabuhay Celebration. The festival celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines and strengthened the bonds within the Filipino community in Victoria.

    Leia Grace Elaine Unarce (she/her)

