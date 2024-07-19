Three-day Program Promises Only Good News!

  • July 11, 2024
    • One of the largest organizers of global conventions will once again draw hundreds from Iloko and Tagalog communities to Surrey, BC

    [Surrey, BC – July 8, 2024]— In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, a three-day live event open to the public will deliver only good news!

    One of the largest convention organizations in the world returns to the Greater Vancouver Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Surrey with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.

    Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News!” convention in Iloko the weekend of July 12-14, 2024, and in Tagalog the weekend of July 19-21, 2024. The free event is expected to draw hundreds of Iloko and Taglog speaking attendees to the city from across BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan – fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores, hotels and restaurants.

    “Jehovah’s Witnesses are excited to be in the Vancouver area again to host our conventions in several languages including Iloko and Tagalog,” said Robert Ferro, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “These conventions are a highlight of the year, and they will help our community see that there is good news that we can trust and help us now.”

    The “Declare the Good News”! convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as…

    • Why Do We Need Good News?
    • Why We Don’t Fear Bad News
    • The Good News According to Jesus

    Saturday features a baptism of candidates from various communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Before the convention, local congregations will be engaged in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

    Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

    To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.

     

    For more information, please contact Robert Ferro:

    [email protected]

    (867) 333-2236

     

    Photo Credit: Provided by Jehovah’s Witnesses

    Photo 1: Delegates attending a Jehovah’s Witness convention

