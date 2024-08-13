LITA CABAL ON A ROLL ON HER BID FOR CONSERVATIVE MP, ASKS FOR SUPPORT FROM THE FILIPINO COMMUNITY!

  • August 9, 2024
  • Local News
    • SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Earlier this year at the Fleetwood Community Centre, Lita Cabal, her family, friends, and supporters, gathered as she announced her intent to run as nomination candidate for the Conservative Party in the Fleetwood-Port Kells riding for the upcoming federal election. Half a year after her official launch, Lita Cabal is on a roll in seeking support for her forthcoming nomination.

    As a proud Canadian of Filipino descent and a member of the Conservative Party, Lita was invited to celebrate the 126th Philippine Independence Day and the 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Canada and the Philippines on Parliament Hill, Ottawa. According to Cabal, she is deeply honored to represent the Filipino Community in British Columbia and this celebration was a testament to the two nation’s unity, heritage, and friendship.

     

    CAPTIONS: Lita Cabal and Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre

    (From left to right: MP Marc Dalton, Jhong, Jess, Glenda, MP Tako Van Popta, Lita Cabal, Sen. Yonah Martin, Dominic, Michael Cabal)

    Lita and Michael Cabal attended the Pinoy Festival at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby last June 22, 2024

    Lita Cabal poses for a photo with the Officers of Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society, the organizers of the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza that was held last June 29 and 30, 2024

     

     

    As Filipino Heritage Month was celebrated last June, Lita attended and showed support at numerous Filipino events.

     

    As Lita officially bids for Conservative MP, she will need the support of the Filipino Community. To learn more about Lita Cabal and her campaign, visit her website at litacabal.ca. Help elect Lita Cabal to become the conservative Member of Parliament by signing up as a Conservative Party of Canada member and voting for her in the upcoming nomination contest within the party. To be eligible, a person must be 14 years old and above, and be a Canadian Citizen or a Permanent Resident. Currently, Lita Cabal’s campaign team is in the process of gathering memberships within her riding, donations for her campaign are open, and volunteer sign-ups are ongoing. For memberships, donations, and volunteer opportunities, message or call (604) 332 4366 or email [email protected].

     

    By Andrew de Jesus

    New Posts

