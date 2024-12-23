Mission/Vision FCCHS

    • The Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society of FCCHS is a non-profit organization established for the purpose of engaging the Filipino-Canadians to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of their ancestors. Our vision is to actively participate, celebrate and promote Filipino cultural and social heritage and values to the various Surrey communities and all communities in BC. Our mission is to:

    • promote awareness of the diverse cultural and social heritage of the Filipino people to the Filipino-Canadian diaspora
    • preserve Filipino and Filipino-Canadian culture, traditions and values through various festivities and celebrations
    • promote fellowship among Filipino-Canadians in Surrey and other cities in  BC

    Part of the global involvement of the FCCHS is its goal to provide assistance through various outreach programs. Our goal is to:

    • provide assistance to Filipinos in the Philippines and other countries who are in need of assistance due to natural calamities and disasters
    • sponsor medical and dental missions in different parts of the Philippines in cooperation with other Fil-Can organizations in Canada
    • help coordinate with the organization Answering the Cry of the Poor (ANCOP) to build houses for poor families in the Philippines as well as to provide educational assistance to students in different grade levels through its Child Sponsorship Program
    • work with the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver and other Philippine agencies to promote Filipino culture, products and events in BC
    • engage in outreach projects for the most vulnerable in Surrey and its neighbouring areas, in coordination with other agencies and organizations in the Lower Mainland and the interior

    FCCHS also aims to promote unity and camaraderie among the Filipino-Canadian community through its projects, and to cooperate with various organizations to build the community’s ultimate dream – a Philippine Cultural Centre in Surrey. The future centre will be home to all Fil-Cans living in Surrey and its neighbouring cities. The centre will be a showcase of Philippine cultural heritage and a place to display Philippine customs, traditions, and traditional music and dances through its talented artists, dancers and musicians. It will also house a gallery of Philippine history, famous men and women in history and in contemporary society, as well as art installations, film showings and other cultural contributions from Filipinos in the Philippines and Filipino-Canadians in Canada.

     

