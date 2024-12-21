Grant King: A Legendary Racer, Builder, and Designer

Grant King, a trailblazer in the world of auto racing, was born in 1932 in Victoria, BC. As a teenager, King worked at his older brother Len’s auto repair business in Victoria, however, his true passion was racing. “Len was really mad at my racing because it took so much time away from work in his garage,” King admitted. Nevertheless, he dedicated much of his time to building and racing cars. He created his first hand-crafted race car at just 16 years old. In 1948, his car helped driver Bung Eng win the main event at Langford, BC, marking the beginning of King’s impressive career.

After Langford Speedway closed, King pressed on, moving from track to track across BC. By age 30, King left Victoria for the racing capital of the world, the prestigious Indianapolis 500 in Indiana. From the early 1960s to the late 1980s, he was responsible for building, owning, and crew-chiefing numerous Indy cars, sprint cars, midgets, and modifieds. He became a respected and revered figure there and made his mark as one of the greatest car designers and mechanics in the sport’s history. One year he had three cars entered in the Indianapolis 500. His most notable achievements came with legendary drivers like Mario Andretti, Art Pollard, Billy Foster, and Al Unser.

Perhaps his most enduring achievement was designing and building a sprint car in the early 1960’s for Art Sugai of Ontario (Oregon). This car, known as the “Pink Lady”, became legendary in the world of modified racing, with updated versions still winning races into the 1990s. King was Black American Racer’s chief mechanic for the Formula 5000 race car including the 1975 inaugural Long Beach Grand Prix in Long Beach, CA and was hired because he did not have any racial bias. King also created the KINGOKART, a version of the popular go-kart that became well known at the time.

Despite the growing influence of big-money sponsors in motorsport, King remained one of the few independents in racing. His ability to compete at the highest levels without the financial backing of major corporations was a testament to his skill and determination. However, as money began to dominate the sport, he was eventually pushed out of the market. Even so, King’s legacy as a builder, designer, and mechanic remains unparalleled.

Grant King’s race shop has been preserved as a working museum, where vintage racing cars and engines are restored, and custom work is still done to this day. The last Indy car Grant King ever built, as well as the last Sprint, Midget and Sprint/Roadster he built are on display. This museum stands as a testament to King’s unparalleled craftsmanship and his profound influence on the world of motorsports.

King’s contributions to the sport were recognized posthumously with numerous honors. He was inducted into the Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 1994, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 1998, and the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1999. Tragically, King’s life was cut short when he died in a car accident on December 17, 1999, near his home in Indiana.

Though his life ended too soon, Grant King’s impact on auto racing continues to be felt. His talent, passion, and dedication made him one of the most respected figures in motorsport, and his legacy will forever be remembered in auto racing history.