Moments: Pray and Flee

The story is told about a drinker who made this conclusion: That it is not alcohol, but ice that destroys our health, saying that if you drink whisky with ice, gin with ice, rum with ice, vodka with ice, you’ll get sick. The common denominator in all those drinks is ice, ergo, his conclusion is that ice, not alcohol, is the enemy!

In today’s Gospel (Luke 4: 1-13), Jesus was tempted by the devil with half-truths in the desert for 40 days. The devil is the master of lies, and deceit. Every temptation we encounter in life is filled with promise and satisfaction for our worldly pleasures, and they are all wrapped with half-truths and deceit. Temptation is a bait, with a hidden hook, and we get caught if we bite it.

Just pray and flee! As soon as temptation comes, pray “Come Holy Spirit!” As soon as temptation comes, flee! Don’t give an inch, for an inch can easily turn to a foot, a foot to a meter, and before we know it, you have already fallen.

Do not ignore the enemy. The devil is real, and he exists as a clear and present danger. He has his traps all over, and he knows when to attack us, especially when we are tired , lonely, or weak.

Do not underestimate the enemy who is a master tactician and an expert in covert operations. He is a very good operator and manipulator. The evil one is persistent and passionate in seeking a prey. The devil never sleeps.

Do not negotiate with the enemy. If you do so, you’ll end up losing. His favorite lines are: “Just this once,” “One last time,” “You are entitled to it.” Do not waver. Do not dillydally. Just say “NO!”

Do not overestimate yourself. Be on guard. Be vigilant. Be humble to accept you are weak, but be confident that God will help you. Do not lead yourself into temptation; and do not panic. God is with you. When under enemy’s fire, return fire by repeating this prayer: “Come Holy Spirit, Come!”

Consider these following reminders: “A few sweet moments can lead to a life of torment,” “A few moments on the lips, forever on the hips,” “A release of passion can lead to a life of depression.” Better to sacrifice now than to regret later. Follow the path of righteousness, and you will have peace.

At the end of our lives, may we have little or no regrets that we loved God and people too little, too late, just because we loved ourselves too much.

What a lonely feeling it will be when at the end we realize that our lives was all about “one, for the money, and two, for the show.” May we not be filled with regrets that we did not learn to let go, and let God.

Think about this: “The heart itself is only a small vessel, yet dragons are there, and lions, there are poisonous beasts, and all treasures of evil; but there, too, is God, and the angels; life is there and the Kingdom; there too, is light, and there are the apostles and heavenly cities and treasures of grace … within the heart resides the capacity for both evil and virtue.” (Macarius the Great)

When we are overcome by our temptations, please remember, we can, and we should always come to God who is full of love and compassion. Remember, no matter who you are, you are always and you will always be a child of God.

The best advise I received, and give now in the Sacrament of Confession: “There is no sinner without a future, and there is no Saint without a past.” (St. Augustine)

Here is a beautiful reminder from St. Padre Pio, whenever we encounter temptations: “The devil is like a raging dog on a chain; outside the limit of the chain, he can bite no one, so keep your distance; If you get too close, you will get caught.”

A moment with the Lord:

Lord, help us to pray and flee when temptations come our way. Amen.