Moments: Peace!

The story is told that Joseph of Arimathea was asked why he lent his tomb for Jesus to be buried in. His response was: “His disciples told me that they will use it just for the weekend.”

It took some time for the disciples to understand the Resurrection. They had many doubts and questions. Thomas, in particular, expressed his unbelief. He needed to see and touch the Risen Lord. As it happened, the Risen Lord went out of His way, showing signs to help them come to believe. Yes, our God is a God who continues to reach out to us and go out of His way to reveal Himself and His tremendous love for us.

“Peace be with you!” This was the constant Easter greeting of Jesus to His disciples who were so full of doubts and fears, and guilt, because they abandoned their Master when He needed them most. They needed the blessed assurance that they had been forgiven, that all would go as planned, and that they still had a big mission ahead of them. In our case, whatever situation we are in, and whatever we are going through, may we receive the Lord’s assuring greeting, “Peace be with you!”

The presence of the Lord makes a difference. Whenever you encounter sadness, fear, doubt, temptation, or confusion, pray this prayer: “Father, you are here … Jesus, you are here … Holy Spirit, you are here.” Pray it slowly, prayerfully, and continuously, and you’ll experience an Easter moment.

Today is Divine Mercy Sunday. Take note that the first greeting of the Risen Lord to the disciples who abandoned Him, was the greeting of peace, not condemnation, rebuke, or blame. God indeed is good, loving, and merciful. Truly, for the Lord, our sins are just like a drop of water in the ocean of His great mercy. Alleluia!

I know that I will go to heaven, not so much because of my merits, worthiness, or good deeds, but because of God’s love, mercy, and compassion. Oh, what a loving God we have! Presumptuous? It is better to be presumptuous of God’s love than to doubt God’s love.

As we rejoice in God’s mercy, out of gratitude, let us not forget deeds of mercy. We who have been forgiven much must also forgive others. We who have received much must also share with others. Are there people you have not yet forgiven? Are there blessings you have not shared or are not sharing? Forgive and give na. Now na, in loving gratitude to our forgiving and giving God.

Today, let us humbly ask our merciful Father to remove from our hearts anything that is not pleasing unto Him. Let us submit our hearts today for inspection, cleansing, and purification. This, done with honesty and humility, can be a real experience of Easter, new life, and fresh beginnings for you and me.

As a people, let us ask the Lord to select the leaders whom He wants. May He restrain all the people who plan to cheat, lie, and steal the sacred right of people to vote freely and rightly. Nothing is impossible with God. God will make a way. Amen! Sana Lord. Sana all! Have mercy on us, Lord. May we have good, self-sacrificing, and decent leaders in our land.

We are saddened by the death of Pope Francis, but we are also awed by the way he lived, and the way he died. It was as if he showed up “for the weekend,” for Easter, making his final appearance, then on Easter Monday, he went home with the Risen Lord, to his Creator, just like that.

There is so much to be said about Pope Francis. Let me just add that he was a visionary and a missionary; a brave heart and a kind heart; a gentle voice for the lowly and a powerful voice against the mighty; a humble servant, and a loving Father. He was peace, love, unity, and kindness personified.

Let us all pray to the Holy Spirit for our next pope. We are living in difficult and uncertain times. May the Lord give us a pope who, like Pope Francis, was not afraid to navigate the troubled waters, nor was he afraid to go into the deep.

Inviting you to our “Walk with God” to Manaoag this May 3, Saturday. This 13-kilometer walk starts at 5 a.m. in Urdaneta Cathedral, ending with a 9 a.m. Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Manaoag. Let’s offer this walk of thanksgiving, sacrifice, and petition especially Mama Mary’s intercession for our coming elections.

A moment with the Lord:

Lord, may Pope Francis rest in peace, and may we, the living, live in peace. Amen.