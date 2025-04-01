MMFF 2024 Sensation Espantaho: A Top-Grossing Film Featuring Award-Winning Performances and a Gripping Family Drama in US & CANADA Theaters

San Francisco, CA, January 20, 2025, ABS-CBN Global & Quantum Films proudly announces the release of Espantaho, one of the top-grossing entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024, in select theaters in the US & Canada. This cinematic masterpiece not only captured the hearts of audiences nationwide but also garnered critical acclaim, with lead actress Judy Ann Santos earning the prestigious Best Actress award for her unforgettable performance.

Produced by Joji Alonso’s Quantum Films in celebration of its 20th anniversary, in collaboration with Cineko Productions and Judy Ann Santos’ Purple Bunny Productions, Espantaho masterfully blends gripping family drama with chilling supernatural elements, making it a standout among MMFF entries.

A Riveting Story Rooted in Family and Tradition

At its core, Espantaho is a story of family, loss, and the secrets that bind and threaten to unravel them. Judy Ann Santos stars as Monet, a resilient woman mourning the loss of her father, Pabling (Emil Sandoval), alongside her mother, Rosa (Lorna Tolentino). For years, the family relied on the harvest from Pabling’s rice land, but a drought forced Monet to start a small antique business to make ends meet.

As the family observes the nine days of pasiyam, Pabling’s legal wife Adele (Chanda Romero) arrives with her children Roy (Mon Confiado) and Andie (Janice de Belen), seeking to claim the land. What begins as a tense family reunion soon descends into chaos as dark secrets resurface and a malevolent supernatural force threatens their lives. Monet and Rosa must confront their traumas and fight to preserve their family and legacy.

Award-Winning Performances by a Stellar Cast

The film features powerhouse performances from three of the country’s most celebrated actresses across generations—Judy Ann Santos, Lorna Tolentino, and Chanda Romero. Their exceptional portrayals bring emotional depth and authenticity to the story, elevating Espantaho beyond a typical horror film.

Judy Ann Santos, who delivers a tour-de-force performance as Monet, was honored with the Best Actress award at MMFF 2024. Her nuanced portrayal of a woman battling grief, familial conflict, and supernatural threats cements her status as one of Philippine cinema’s finest talents.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including JC Santos, Mon Confiado, Nico Antonio, Donna Cariaga, Kian Ko, and Archi Adamos, with Eugene Domingo and Tommy Abuel in memorable special roles.

A Visionary Collaboration of Talent

Directed by Chito Roño, the acclaimed filmmaker behind iconic horror classics such as Feng Shui, Sukob, and The Healing, Espantaho marks his triumphant return to the genre. Working alongside award-winning screenwriter Chris Martinez (Shake, Rattle & Roll XIII, Kimmy Dora), Roño crafts a film that seamlessly integrates Filipino traditions and customs into a compelling narrative of suspense and family drama.

A Perfect Fusion of Drama and Supernatural Thrills

While Espantaho delivers the scares expected from a Chito Roño film, it transcends the genre with its heartfelt exploration of family relationships and the emotional toll of unresolved conflicts. The infusion of Filipino cultural elements—such as the pasiyam and the rituals surrounding death—adds a layer of authenticity and relatability that resonates deeply with audiences.

The film’s unparalleled combination of top-tier performances, masterful direction, and rich storytelling has solidified Espantaho as one of the MMFF 2024’s most unforgettable entries and a must-watch for Filipino moviegoers.

As the official distributor, ABS-CBN Global continues its active commitment to bringing the best of Filipino cinema to international audiences. This release highlights our dedication to expanding the reach of Filipino films, ensuring their stories resonate with viewers worldwide, and introducing more audiences to the richness of Philippine culture and talent.

Experience the MMFF 2024 sensation for yourself—catch Espantaho in theaters in the US, Canada, Guam & Saipan nationwide starting February 7, 2025. For updates, follow Quantum Films and TFC Kapamilya on social media and visit myTFC.com for a list of theaters.

Official Movie Trailer: Espantaho – Trailer