Migrante Canada Statement on the Arrest of Former President Rodrigo Duterte

As of this morning (March 12), Rodrigo Duterte was flown out of the Philippines to The Hague, The Netherlands via chartered plane following the issuance of arrest warrant from the ICC for his crimes against humanity.

In 2018, the International People’s Tribunal found the US-Duterte regime guilty of human rights violations against the people of the Philippines. Testimonies on poverty, homelessness, the “drug war,” political persecution, extrajudicial killings, the oppression of women, among other issues were presented before the International People’s Tribunal.

Similarly, the 2024 International People’s Tribunal held in Brussels, found the US-Marcos-Duterte regime guilty of massive war crimes. First-hand accounts of extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and attacks on indigenous communities defending their ancestral lands from mining and corporate plunder under the former president Duterte’s regime were presented at the people’s court.

Overseas Filipinos, along with the “war on drugs” victims and their families, lawyers, and human rights advocates, continue to demand the Marcos administration to ensure accountability and to cooperate fully with the ICC — turn Duterte over to the ICC with no further delays!

Justice for the over 30,000 lives taken by Duterte’s fascist regime! Justice for the victims of impunity and extrajudicial killings! Justice for the Filipino people!

#DutertePanagutin #DuterteIkulong

(Christopher Sorio, Secretary-General, [email protected])