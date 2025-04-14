‘Mga Batang Riles’ boys bond on set

IT’S full steam ahead for GMA’s newest heroes — “Mga Batang Riles.”

Starting this January 6, Kulot, Sig, Matos, Dagul and Kidlat will bring viewers lessons, laughs and a lot of action in a story about justice, bravery and friendship.

The lead stars of “Mga Batang Riles” — Miguel Tanfelix, Kokoy De Santos, Raheel Bhyria, Bruce Roeland, and Antonio Vinzon — are not just bonded by their roles on screen but by a strong friendship off-screen as well. At the press conference, the young actors shared how they’ve become close friends through their time on set. They often bond over games, stories, and food.

“Ambagan kami, minsan ako muna maglilibre, minsan si Bruce,” said Antonio.

The camaraderie among them is evident, with Kokoy recalling, “’Yung experience namin sa ‘Running Man’ kinukwento namin sa kanila.”

Bruce added, “Sobrang kumportable mamin sa tent. Minsan ang pinag-uusapan namin, sobrang random.”

The bond extends beyond light-hearted moments, though. Miguel explained that the hardships of filming help strengthen their friendship: “Para sa akin, aminin ko mahirap emotionally and physically ang show namin, ‘yung pakiramdam na kasama namin ang isa’t isa sa hardship. Kunwari — alam mo yun? — anong oras na, pagod na kami pero may kailangan pang gawin stunts at mabibigat na eksena, tapos andyan kami sa isa’t isa, pi-nu-push namin ang isa’t isa.” He further added, “Kunwari sa susunod na taping, ‘Uy bro ang galing ng ginawa mo nung last taping.’ Piunu-push namin ang isa’t isa, hindi lang kami pang kalokohan, kundi pang seryosong bagay din kami sa isa’t isa.”

In “Mga Batang Riles,” Miguel plays Kidlat Asuncion, the principled leader of a group of underprivileged boys from Sitio Liwanag. His friends, Kokoy (Kulot Canlas), Raheel (Sig Borja), Bruce (Matos Victor), and Antonio (Dagul Moreno), each bring their own unique energy to their characters, making the team dynamic both exciting and heartwarming to watch.

The series also boasts a star-studded cast, including action legend Ronnie Ricketts, who returns to TV as Bayani Salvacion, and Diana Zubiri, who plays Maria “Maying” Asuncion. The drama also features veteran actors like Jay Manalo, Roderick Paulate, Jeric Raval, Desiree Del Valle, Eva Darren, and more. Singer Zephanie stars as Yumi Bitangcol, while TikTok stars Jomar Yee and Spencer Serafica also join the cast in pivotal roles.

“Mga Batang Riles” promises to inspire audiences with its gripping story of resilience and justice, showcasing the challenges the characters face as they fight against adversity. The series is produced by GMA Entertainment Group, under the direction of Richard Arellano and associate director Ralfh Manuel Malabuga, with dramatic direction by Laurice Guillen.

“Mga Batang Riles” airs Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. on GMA Prime, also available on GMA Pinoy TV. (Malaya)