Mayor Locke of Surrey Comments on BC Budget 2025

Once again, Surrey has been overlooked in the provincial budget, with no new projects announced for our rapidly growing city. Our residents deserve equitable support from the provincial government to build a brighter future for all who call Surrey home. Yet time and again, we see clear evidence that Surrey is not receiving its fair share of funding and resources for transportation, education, healthcare, and social infrastructure. This continued neglect is both frustrating and unfair—not to mention damaging to our families. We have reached a critical tipping point: it is time for our city to be recognized and prioritized.

In healthcare, the disparity is glaring. While emergency rooms continue to close across British Columbia—most recently in our neighboring community of Delta, adding strain to Surrey Memorial Hospital—our city’s total hospital beds remain drastically below Vancouver’s, despite nearly matching Vancouver in population. The new hospital in Cloverdale, which excludes a maternity or children’s ward, will leave Surrey’s overall capacity at roughly 300% fewer beds than Vancouver has today. Our families deserve better.

Education in Surrey is equally troubling. We have nearly 400 portables—more portables than some districts have students—forcing thousands of our children to learn in cramped temporary spaces. The Surrey School District faces a significant budget shortfall of $16 million this year alone, despite already implementing deep cuts. Adding insult to injury, the budget reannounces just one new high school in Fleetwood, far short of the 10 new schools and 14 site acquisitions outlined in the Surrey School District’s Capital Plan. Our students deserve the same opportunities and learning environments as those in other districts.

Our public transportation challenges are also well documented. Surrey has the most overcrowded bus routes in the region, and only 27% of our residents enjoy frequent transit service compared to 90% in Vancouver. While we appreciate the SkyTrain expansion currently underway, it will not be completed until nearly 2030 and addresses only a fraction of our critical transit needs.

Today also marks Tariff Day, as new U.S. tariffs threaten our economic stability. Let this serve as a reminder that we must carefully direct our spending to protect and strengthen our local economy and to ensure the well-being of all Surrey residents. It is not about spending more; it is about making the right investments. We need to shore up our city’s foundation—one that supports growth, health, and prosperity—for both today and tomorrow.

Surrey is on track to become the first city in British Columbia to reach a population of one million. It is time we receive the respect and resources this milestone demands. The provincial government must start laying the groundwork to support our city’s growth by investing in critical infrastructure, affordable housing, and accessible public services. Rest assured, we will continue to advocate for Surrey’s rightful share, ensuring a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous future for everyone who calls this remarkable city home.

Mayor Brenda Locke

City of Surrey