Mass Casualty Incident at Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party

Vancouver, British Columbia — April 30, 2025

On the evening of April 26, 2025, a tragic vehicle-ramming attack disrupted the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver. At 8:14 p.m., a black Audi SUV driven by 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo sped into a crowd gathered to celebrate Filipino culture, killing eleven people and injuring more than 30. Emergency responders were on the scene quickly. Lo was arrested immediately and has since been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with further charges expected.

Authorities ruled out terrorism as a motive but confirmed Lo had prior, non-criminal interactions with law enforcement and mental health professionals. A search of his residence was conducted on April 27 as part of the ongoing investigation. Lo is scheduled to appear in court on May 26, 2025.

Hundreds gathered near the Sunset neighbourhood on April 27, 2025, for a candlelight vigil and memorial organized by Filipino community groups. The event honoured the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Day tragedy and offered a powerful show of unity and mourning. (Photo by Christian Cunanan.)

Casualties and Injuries

11 confirmed fatalities:

Richard Le (47), Linh Hoang (30), and Katie Le (5) – A young girl and her parents; their 16-year-old son survived because he stayed home. Kira Salim (34) – A Brazilian-born educator and counsellor, known for advocacy in human rights, LGBTQ+, and animal welfare causes. Jenifer Darbellay (50) – An artist remembered by her family as selfless, creative, and empathetic. Rizza Pagkanlungan – A Filipino immigrant survived by her husband and extended family. Glitza Maria Caicedo, Daniel Samper, Glitza Daniela Samper – Members of a Colombian immigrant family. Jendhel May Sico – Identified by her sister. Maria Victoria Bjarnason – Was scheduled to return to the Philippines the following day, but tragically perished at the event.

Thirty-two people were hospitalized. As of April 30, 12 have been discharged. A 22-month-old boy remains among the most seriously injured. According to Vancouver Police, seven people are still in critical condition (five men and two women, aged 29–66), and three men are in serious condition (aged 22 months to 60 years).

“Of the seven people in critical condition, two are women, five are men, and they range in age from 29 to 66. The youngest and the oldest, both being men. Of the patients in the hospital who are in serious condition. They are all male and range from 22 months to 60 years old.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam. A person is seen lying near a food truck after a vehicle plowed into a crowd during the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Vancouver is Awesome.)

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Vancouver Police Department, led by the Major Crime Section, continues investigating. Lo remains in custody. A police spokesperson confirmed that Lo had prior contact with authorities in a neighbouring jurisdiction the day before the incident, which was “not criminal in nature.” Authorities are still determining a motive.

Community and Government Response

The Filipino-Canadian community, nearly one million strong in Canada, has been devastated by the tragedy. Filipino immigrants often serve as caregivers and play vital roles in Canadian society. Vigils were held citywide, including one on April 27 attended by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who cancelled campaign events to offer support and meet with victims’ families.

The Vancouver Sun Run also honoured the victims with a moment of silence and raised the Philippine flag. Vancouver City Hall was lit in the colours of the Philippine flag in a symbolic act of solidarity.

The Vancouver Sun Run paid tribute to the victims by holding a moment of silence and raising the Philippine flag on April 27, 2025.

Independent Commission

Premier David Eby announced the launch of an independent commission to review the incident and promised a public inquiry if criminal proceedings fail to provide satisfactory answers. The goal is to ensure that public events can continue safely this summer. He emphasized justice for the victims and accountability for the accused.

Police have said more charges are likely against the suspect as their investigation continues.

Official Statements

VPD Interim Chief Steve Rai called it “the darkest day in our city’s history.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed profound grief, stating, “Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son or a daughter,” and affirmed, “I join all Canadians in mourning with you”.

Premier David Eby stated, “This event does not define us,” expressing grief and a commitment to justice.

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver praised the community’s outpouring of support, highlighting Bayanihan’s enduring spirit.

Other leaders, including Jagmeet Singh and Pierre Poilievre, also issued statements of condolence and solidarity.

Resources Available for Affected Families and Community Members

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver will provide aid with repatriation, medical assistance, and social benefits. Contact: +1 604-653-5858 | [email protected]

More Info: https://www.vancouverpcg.org/resources-for-filipino-citizens-affected-by-the-lapu-lapu-day-block-party-incident/

Vancouver Police Department: The investigation is ongoing and led by the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500 or drop by their reports and additional information here: https://vpd.ca/lapu-lapu-mass-casualty-submit-video-and-tips/

Filipino Emergency Response: https://vanfilemergency.my.canva.site/ ;

https://www.gofundme.com/en-ca/c/act/vancouver-festival-tragedy-donate-or-fundraise

United Filipino Canadian Association of BC: https://www.gofundme.com/manage/ufcabc-fundraiser-for-lapu-lapu-event-victims

The University of the Philippines Alumni Association in BC (UPAABC) agreed to support and work with organizations offering non-monetary efforts, primarily counselling.

The community remains united in grief and support for the victims and their families.

2025, April 28. Officers of the UFCABC gathered with the Philippine Consulate Vancouver, under the leadership of the Republic of the Philippines Ambassador to Canada, Ms. Me-Ann Austria, to strategize on how to expedite support for the Lapu-Lapu Block Party car-ramming victims. (Photo by Mylene Lim.)

(With reports from Vancouver Police Department, AP News, The Canadian Press, CBC News, CityNews Canada, CTV News Canada, Global News Canada, New York Post, OMNI Network, People, Reuters, Vancouver is Awesome) MBB.

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua