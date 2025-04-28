Monday, April 28, 2025
spot_img
HomePhilippine Showbiz TodayShowbiz'Masaya lang kami lagi': Sue Ramirez opens up on relationship with Dominic...
Philippine Showbiz TodayShowbiz

‘Masaya lang kami lagi’: Sue Ramirez opens up on relationship with Dominic Roque

Admin V
By Admin V
0
9
Celebrity couple Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque (Screenshot via Dominic Roque's Instagram)

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sue Ramirez opened up on her relationship with actor Dominic Roque. 

In an interview with the media recently, Sue said that she and Dominic are happy with their relationship. 

“Ang saya lang po sa totoo lang, walang pressure. Masaya lang kami lagi, lumalabas kami, we enjoy our time together, explore, go on adventures together, and eat the best food together,” Sue said.

“I think the foundation of starting a relationship is finding out kung ano ‘yung mga interest niyo. So far, swak naman ‘yung interest naming dalawa,” she added. 

Sue recently shared photos of her and Dominic in her Instagram account. 

“Take a moment to breathe,” she captioned the post.

“Here are some random photos from the week that was. Happy Monday!” she added.

Previous article
At The Movies
Next article
Team Philippines wins 4 bronzes in table tennis tourney
Admin V
Admin V
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

rohit aggarwal on Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive
maureen nichols-dieguez on Pilar Pilapil: It’s a miracle!
Mobile banking embrace by More Filipinos for convenience on Go cashless, Alibaba founder urges PH
Me on Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive
myrna on TFC makes much-awaited ‘reunion’ possible for distant Filipinos and their Kapamilyas this Christmas

EDITOR PICKS

SHOWBIZ NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Philippine Asian News today is the most widely distributed PH Newspaper in the Greater Vancouver Area

FOLLOW US

© Philippine Asian News Today | Created with ❤ by Joel Castro