Malabanan, Suntay lead PAL Interclub Media winners

Chito Malabanan and Anthony Suntay topped the two-day Philippine Airlines Interclub media tournament held in Bacolod City on Saturday.

Malabanan, columnist of Edge Davao, shot a net 65 at the Bacolod Golf Club and 71 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club to emerge as runaway champion in the print division.

Rey Bancod of golf pinoy dotcom and Ding Marcelo of spin.ph came in third on 150 and 153, respectively.

In the broadcast division, Suntay played steady golf, shooting 144 behind rounds of 73 and 71, beating Alex Santos by four strokes. Ely Saludar came in third on 156.

The final standings:

BROADCAST – Anthony Suntay 144 (73-71), Alex Santos 148 (75-75), Ely Saludar 156 (72-84), Arnold Clavio 158 (79-71), Milky Rigonan 196 (93-103)

PRINT – Chito Malabanan 136 (65-71), Rey Bancod 150 (73-77), Ding Marcelo 153 (76-77), Tommy Inigo 154 (82-72), Tiffany Neri 158 (69-89), Imee Garcia 158 (81-77), Aldrin Quinto 159 (76-83), Ramon Bonilla 159 (76-83), Jun Engracia 162 (82-80), Rey Fortaleza 163 (79-84), Dodo Catacutan 167 (90-77), Nelson Beltran 168 (83-85), Jon Develos 176 (97-79), Leo Palo 178 (97-81), Julius Manicad 189 (94-95), Randy Caluag (100-89)