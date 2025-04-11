Lourence Almonte Singh Announces Independent Candidacy in New Westminster–Burnaby–Maillardville

New Westminster, BC — Lourence Singh, a former Conservative candidate, has officially announced his candidacy as an Independent in the riding of New Westminster–Burnaby–Maillardville for the upcoming federal election. While no longer running under a party banner, Singh remains committed to a common-sense plan to move Canada forward.

“It’s time to bring a fresh perspective to Ottawa,” said Singh who is a proud Filipino-Indo-Canadian. “Canadians are tired of partisan politics and broken promises. I’m stepping forward not for a party but for the people, committed to a common-sense plan for Canada to achieve its true potential.”

Singh’s independent platform is built on four core pillars:

Building a Stronger Economy – Singh will advocate for policies that support small businesses, create jobs, and ensure responsible government spending to improve affordability and reduce national debt. Standing Up for Safer Communities – Singh is committed to addressing the rise in crime with practical, community-based solutions, supporting bail reform regarding repeat offenders, and investing in mental health and addiction recovery programs. Promoting Lower Taxes – Believing that hardworking Canadians deserve to keep more of what they earn, Singh will fight for tax relief for families and entrepreneurs, and an end to wasteful government spending. Investing in Canadian Infrastructure – Singh plans to champion projects that improve local transportation, modernize public services, and strengthen Canada’s long-term economic competitiveness. He advocates for Canada to invest in a national high-speed rail network to link the country more efficiently, reducing the cost of domestic travel and promoting a stronger, shared national identity.

While Singh previously ran with the Conservative Party, he emphasizes that his run as an Independent allows him to put the priorities of local constituents above party politics.

“I’m here to listen to the community, not follow a party script. I believe in conservative principles, but I also believe in independence, integrity, and real accountability,” said Singh. “New Westminster, Burnaby, and Maillardville deserve a representative who speaks for them.”

Lourence Singh invites residents to join his campaign for common-sense leadership that puts people over politics. He is pitted against long-time NDP MP Peter Julian.

Media Contact:

Team Lourence Singh Campaign

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.lourencesingh.ca

Instagram: @LourenceSinghCampaign