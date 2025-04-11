Let’s party! Province proclaims Lapu-Lapu Day in B.C.

South Vancouver is coming alive with the grand return of the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party this spring.

The long-awaited festival happens a day in advance of April 27, 2025, which has been proclaimed by the B.C. provincial government as Lapu-Lapu Day in British Columbia.

The proclamation was signed by B.C. Attorney General and Deputy Premier Niki Sharma and Lieutenant Governor Wendy Cocchia.

“Lapu-Lapu Day is an opportunity to honour Lapu-Lapu as an inspirational Indigenous leader of the Philippines, to learn more about the history of people in British Columbia of Filipino heritage and to celebrate their contributions to the vibrancy and prosperity of the province,” the proclamation reads.

It’s the second year in a row that the B.C. provincial government has proclaimed April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day.

The Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party had a hugely successful inaugural in 2024, with organizers estimating public attendance at 60,000 people.

This year’s Lapu-Lapu festival will be held on April 26, a Saturday, at a party area just west of Fraser Street, from East 41st Avenue to East 49th Avenue.

The April 27, 2025 proclamation of Lapu-Lapu Day recalls the historic Battle of Mactan in 1521, in which Lapu-Lapu and other Indigenous warriors defeated a Spanish colonizing force.

The declaration also notes that April 27 is celebrated annually in the Philippines to commemorate the “hero’s legacy of courage and will in pursuit of freedom”.

April 27 is a special working public holiday throughout the Philippines and a special non-working holiday in Lapu-Lapu City.

Filipino BC is organizing the April 26, 2025 Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in partnership with the Sunset on Fraser Business Association.

In the spirit of solidarity and cross-cultural collaboration, the event will feature partnerships with Hogan’s Alley and Souq Meets Merkado.

Together, these organizations will create a dynamic, inclusive space fostering connections and dialogue with other racialized and immigrant communities in Vancouver.

The April 26, 2025 Lapu Lapu Day Block Party will feature cultural performances, food, and art installations, blending Filipino traditions with cross-cultural expressions that highlight the shared histories of resistance among marginalized communities.