‘Lavender Fields’ finale: Last 10 days promise explosive twists, emotional moments

MANILA — Dreamscape Entertainment’s hit series “Lavender Fields” is set to conclude its story with explosive twists and turns during its final 10 days.

During the finale media conference on Monday, lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Janine Gutierrez, Jericho Rosales, and Jolina Magdangal shared their insights on the much-anticipated ending.

Gutierrez, who plays the complex antagonist Iris, expressed her excitement for the finale. “I’m so excited. Nagbi-binge-watch na ako para makahabol ako sa bagong episodes ng ‘Lavender Fields’ kasi pati kami, we really look forward to seeing the final output — kung paano lalabas sa TV at sa Netflix. So excited ako,” she said.

However, Gutierrez revealed her plans to take a break from playing antagonist roles, saying, “Sobrang challenging siya. I salute all the amazing kontrabidas of the Philippines kasi ang hirap! Ang hirap to portray a role na dapat kamuhian ka, pero at the same time, lahat naman ng ginagawa ng kontrabida may rason, di ba?”

To fully detach from her role, she even cut her hair short, symbolizing a fresh start. “Nung na-pack up kami, siguro mga three days na parang sobrang nalulungkot ako. Sabi ko, ano ba nangyayari sa akin? Na kay Iris pa din ako. Parang I really felt bad for her. Kahit kontrabida siya, kinailangan kong intindihin kung bakit siya ganon. So for me, in my head, si Iris talaga ‘yung tama. Naawa ako sa kanya, so nagpagupit ako — short hair.”

Veteran actress Jolina Magdangal, who made her soap opera comeback in “Lavender Fields,” said she will miss the camaraderie on set. “Mami-miss ko talaga sila, ‘yung samahan. Kasi ang tagal ko hindi nag-soap, so ‘yung mga nasa taping, ‘pag walang ginagawa, nagkekwentuhan. I can say, mas nakikilala mo pa ‘yung tao ‘pag nakakakwentuhan mo,” she shared.

After “Lavender Fields,” Magdangal is set to reunite with Marvin Agustin in their upcoming movie “Ex Ex Lovers,” hitting theaters this February.

Jericho Rosales, marking his return to television in “Lavender Fields,” expressed his gratitude for the series. “I’m so excited to see the last 10 days. The edit! Kasi wala kami preview, but some of my favorite scenes will be in the last 10 days. I’m very happy. I made a decision last year — I said it’s gonna be a yes year. I’m gonna come back, be seen again in TV, music, films, on stage, and everything. And ‘Lavender Fields’ really helped me a lot in reintroducing myself as an actor,” he said.

When asked about his plans for 2025, Rosales said, “This year is different. Last year was saying yes to all new experiences and great opportunities. But this year, I feel like let’s go bolder. Let’s be more creative, more fearless, and just reach for our dreams this year.”

Lead actress Jodi Sta. Maria reflected on the series’ nearing conclusion, calling it a “bittersweet moment.”

“For me, hindi ko masasabi na excited ako. Bittersweet moment for me na parang kailan lang magkakasama tayong lahat dito na tulungan niyo kami i-promote, and now nasa last, parang two weeks na lang, matatapos na. Parang grabe, lahat talaga ng bagay na nagsisimula, wala naman ibang pupuntahan — may katapusan talaga. Pero pinaka-importante dun ‘yung mga nangyayari in between — ‘yung journey, ‘yung pauses.”

