Thursday, April 3, 2025
spot_img
HomeLapu-Lapu Block Party and Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza Unite for a Historic Partnership...

Lapu-Lapu Block Party and Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza Unite for a Historic Partnership to Empower the Filipino Community

Admin IV
By Admin IV
0
6

Surrey, BC – In a groundbreaking move to strengthen and uplift the Filipino-Canadian community, two of British Columbia’s most highly anticipated cultural celebrations—the Lapu-Lapu Block Party on April 26, 2025, and the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza on July 19-20, 2025—have officially joined forces. This exciting partnership marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration among Filipino organizations, ensuring greater support, visibility, and celebration of Filipino heritage.

The Memorandum of Partnership was formally signed by MLA Mable Elmore and Dax Camarsi, President of the Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS), alongside Rey Fortaleza, FCCHS Vice President, and VP Roldan Robles. The signing, witnessed by representatives from various Filipino organizations, symbolizes a united effort to build a stronger and more vibrant community.

By working together, the Lapu-Lapu Block Party and Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza will create even more impactful events, showcasing Filipino culture, music, and traditions while fostering unity among Filipinos in British Columbia. This partnership is more than just a collaboration—it’s a bold step toward a brighter, more connected future for the Filipino-Canadian community.

Stay tuned as these two powerhouse events come together to celebrate Filipino pride like never before!
Witnessing the signing are
Joel Castillo, Tony Ortega, Socorro Babes Newland, Ching Colobong and more.

Previous article
False claims of Karylle being pregnant make rounds anew
Admin IV
Admin IV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

SHOWBIZ NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Philippine Asian News today is the most widely distributed PH Newspaper in the Greater Vancouver Area

FOLLOW US

© Philippine Asian News Today | Created with ❤ by Joel Castro