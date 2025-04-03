Lapu-Lapu Block Party and Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza Unite for a Historic Partnership to Empower the Filipino Community

Surrey, BC – In a groundbreaking move to strengthen and uplift the Filipino-Canadian community, two of British Columbia’s most highly anticipated cultural celebrations—the Lapu-Lapu Block Party on April 26, 2025, and the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza on July 19-20, 2025—have officially joined forces. This exciting partnership marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration among Filipino organizations, ensuring greater support, visibility, and celebration of Filipino heritage.

The Memorandum of Partnership was formally signed by MLA Mable Elmore and Dax Camarsi, President of the Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS), alongside Rey Fortaleza, FCCHS Vice President, and VP Roldan Robles. The signing, witnessed by representatives from various Filipino organizations, symbolizes a united effort to build a stronger and more vibrant community.

By working together, the Lapu-Lapu Block Party and Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza will create even more impactful events, showcasing Filipino culture, music, and traditions while fostering unity among Filipinos in British Columbia. This partnership is more than just a collaboration—it’s a bold step toward a brighter, more connected future for the Filipino-Canadian community.

Stay tuned as these two powerhouse events come together to celebrate Filipino pride like never before!

Witnessing the signing are

Joel Castillo, Tony Ortega, Socorro Babes Newland, Ching Colobong and more.