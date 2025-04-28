Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras unfollow each other on IG

Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Many believe this ultimately confirms ongoing talk about the two having already calling it quits.

The hubbub started a few days ago, with some netizens noticing the seeming disappearance of several photos of them together on the aforementioned social media platform.

These include photos taken from their travels not long ago.

Many thought the two were just going through a rough patch, that is, until Kyline eventually unfollowed Kobe.

When Kobe quickly followed suit, not a few of their followers subsequently assumed the worst.

Some of the comments:

“So, totoo nga ang tsismis…”

“Oh well, what do you expect?”

“Well, hopefully both would quickly move on and focus on their respective careers…”

Both are yet to comment on the matter as of writing.

It was only November last year when Kobe confirmed they were dating. 9N. Ramos, mb.com)