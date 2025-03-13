Thursday, March 13, 2025
Showbiz

Kylie Padilla preparing for upcoming Kapuso series, to shoot scenes abroad

Kylie Padilla is preparing for her new series on GMA Network.

In Lhar Santiago’s report on “24 Oras” on Monday, the Sparkle star said she is excited and ready to learn new things for the role.

“I’m very excited for you guys na malaman n’yo ‘yung story and mapanood n’yo,” she said.

She also shared that her upcoming series will have some filming locations outside the Philippines.

“I’ve never been there and I travel a lot. So excited akong makita. Marami akong gustong gawin sa city na ‘yon. Gusto kong puntahan ‘yung mga place,” Kylie said.
Kylie recently starred in GMA Prime series “Asawa ng Asawa Ko.” She also appeared in Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 Best Picture “Green Bones.”

She is also reprising her role as Amihan in “Sang’gre.” (Jade Veronique Yap/MGP, GMA Integrated News)

