King Charles: The True North is indeed strong and free!

On Tuesday, May 27th, King Charles delivered the Throne Speech from Canada’s Senate chamber. Canada’s throne speech has traditionally been delivered by the Governor General, representing the British Royal family. However, due to the threats from the US and Donald Trump, King Charles travelled to Ottawa to deliver the speech himself.

The Throne Speech traditionally opens every new session of Parliament, and is usually just a formality. This year is different. Threats from our neighbours down South have brought about the need to assert Canada’s sovereignty and freedom.

King Charles, who delivered the speech while seated next to Queen Camilla in the Senate, the royal chamber, read to lawmakers and dignitaries from the Senate chambers laid out the new Liberal government’s agenda for the parliamentary session ahead but also subtly addressed the issue that’s on the minds of many Canadians in the portion of the speech that he himself crafted: U.S. President Donald Trump, his tariffs and the 51st state taunts.

“When my dear late mother addressed your predecessors seven decades ago, she said that in that age, and against the backdrop of international affairs, no nation could live unto itself,” Charles said, referencing Queen Elizabeth’s 1957 throne speech to Parliament.

“It is a source of great pride that, in the following decades, Canada has continued to set an example to the world in her conduct and values, as a force for good,” he said. “As the anthem reminds us: The True North is indeed strong and free!”

After arriving earlier in the day, King Charles wrapped up his visit to Ottawa and flew out within 24 hours. Later in the day, Trump once again spouted rhetoric about Canada becoming the 51st state.  (Julian -Ray Fortaleza , Reyfort media)

 

